Home / India News / Amid Hathras outrage, Adityanath accuses vested interests of playing politics over bodies

Amid Hathras outrage, Adityanath accuses vested interests of playing politics over bodies

Adityanath accused ‘vested interests’ of using the poor as a vote bank.

india Updated: Oct 07, 2020 17:22 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Lucknow
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Adityanath ‘s remarks came during a virtual address to Bharatiya Janata Party workers of the Bangarmau assembly constituency in Unnao district.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Adityanath ‘s remarks came during a virtual address to Bharatiya Janata Party workers of the Bangarmau assembly constituency in Unnao district. (ANI FILE PHOTO)
         

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Adityanath on Wednesday continued to aggressively counter what he described as ‘opposition propaganda’ against his government, saying that ‘vested political interests’ were doing politics over bodies in the state.

“There are those for whom the poor are a vote bank and poverty alleviation a mere slogan as there had been no real desire to ensure that the poor were uplifted,” Adityanath said during a virtual address to Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers of the Bangarmau assembly constituency in Unnao district. Bangarmau is among the seven assembly seats for which bye-elections will be held on November 3.

“For us, politics is a medium to serve the masses. But there are those who are doing politics over dead bodies. For the opposition, politics is virtually a business and they can stoop to any level to ensure their business does well,” Adityanath said.

Also read: ‘Must have called boyfriend to the field’: BJP leader’s shocker on Hathras

The BJP looks to do well in these bypolls in which the Hathras incident is being played up by the opposition to target the government.

Adityanath’s remarks were in obvious reference to the Hathras incident where the gang rape and subsequent death of a 19-year old Dalit woman sparked a national outrage and led to an opposition build-up against the state government.

The late-night cremation of the victim’s body sparked another outrage. The Adityanath government has, however, alleged that a conspiracy was underway to defame the government. The chief minister, who has been addressing party workers virtually in all constituencies where bypolls are due, has also been exhorting the cadres to expose the opposition who, he claimed, were conspiring to whip up caste and communal riots in the state.

“There are some who view everything from the prism of caste, region and religion,” Adityanath said while lauding Prime Minister Narendra Modi for changing the way things are now done in the country.

“Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, UP has made all-round progress, especially in infrastructure, health, education, connectivity and investment. This is why the perception about the state has undergone a drastic change,” he said.

BJP’s UP unit president Swatantra Dev Singh also targeted the opposition and urged the party workers to ‘expose’ those creating hurdles in the nation’s development.

top news
