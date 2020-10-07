Metal detector, CCTV cameras: Authorities give three-layered security to Hathras family

india

The district administration in Uttar Pradesh’s Hathras has provided three-layered security to the family of a Dalit woman who died after being gang-raped by four men. The administration’s decision comes two days after UP Police claimed apprehending four people linked with the Popular Front of India (PFI) in connection with the case.

The authorities have installed a metal detector and CCTV camera for the security of the family.

On Monday, four people were arrested in Mathura on suspicion of having links with PFI and its student wing - Campus Front of India (CFI) - while they were on their way to Hathras from Delhi. They were later sent to 14-days in preventive detention after being booked under Section 151 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) on Tuesday, police said.

As per the FIR registered against them, the men “were going to Hathras to disrupt peace as part of larger conspiracy”, news agency ANI reported on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, chief minister Yogi Adityanath had alleged that there is big “international conspiracy” to defame his government and attempts to spark caste and communal riots over the murder and gang-rape of the Dalit woman.

The 19-year-old succumbed to the injuries in Delhi’s Safdarjung hospital on September 29. Following this, the administration cremated the woman in the dead of the night, sparking nationwide outrage.

The police have imposed prohibitory measures under Section 144 (of the CrPC) to limit the visitors coming to meet the family.

Meanwhile, a three-member special investigation team (SIT) has been constituted by the state government to probe the case. The state has, on its part, recommended a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). Also, the case will be tried in a fast-track court.