Hathras gang-rape case: Opposition hatching conspiracies, says Yogi Adityanath

india

Updated: Oct 07, 2020 14:03 IST

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath slammed the opposition parties leading protests against the alleged gang-rape and murder case in Hathras district. The chief minister accused the Opposition of hatching conspiracies against the state and said that they are “doing politics on the basis of caste, religion and region,” news agency ANI reported.

“People who have been dividing the society on the basis of caste, religion and region, are still doing it,” news agency ANI quoted Adityanath as saying. “They can’t see development, and so they’re hatching new conspiracies,” he added.

“One must recognise those who are doing politics on the death of a person,” ANI further quoted Adityanath as saying.

The state chief minister’s comments come as several opposition leaders have been visiting the Hathras district to meet the woman’s family.

Also Read: Yogi alleges opposition propaganda against UP govt, gives cadres a task

On Saturday, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi and party’s general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra met the family of the woman. The visit which followed a dramatic standoff with the police at the Delhi-UP border was the Congress leaders’ second attempt.

After Gandhi siblings, many other leaders from Aam Aadmi Party, Trinamool Congress, Samajwadi party also visited the district.

A Dalit woman was allegedly gang-raped and brutally assaulted in Hathras on September 14. She succumbed to her injuries in Delhi’s Safdarjung Hospital on September 29.

Nationwide outrage was triggered after the police cremated the woman in the dead of the night. The family has accused the authorities of cremating the woman forcefully. However, the authorities have denied the allegations and said that it was done with the consent of the family.