Amid Maldives row, Andaman chief secretary says India has edge in tourism over other islands

The recent controversy between India and Maldives due to insulting remarks from a few Maldivian leaders after PM Narendra Modi's Lakshadweep trip has put a spotlight on Indian tourist destinations including coastal areas and islands like Andaman & Nicobar. Amid the trending debate, Andaman and Nicobar Islands chief secretary Keshav Chandra has boasted of the Indian Union territory for having great beaches, adventure & fun opportunities and tourism facilities. He said that A&NI holds a distinct advantage over other island destinations in the Indian Ocean Region, reported news agency PTI. Havelock Islands in Andaman & Nicobar(Unsplash)

In an interaction with PTI, Chandra highlighted the significant steps being taken by the administration to woo tourists and match world-class standards.

"The A&NI has pristine natural beauty, picturesque islands with beautiful sandy beaches offering a wide range of activities like sunbathing, snorkeling, swimming, game fishing, sunset/sunrise sighting, bird watching, trekking, kayaking etc," said Chandra.

"The administration has taken various initiatives towards promotion of tourism... like development of a five-star property at Megapode in Port Blair in PPP mode, leasing out land at Radha Nagar Beach in Swaraj Dweep (Havelock Island)," he added.

Chandra further revealed that the administration was in touch with airline companies to ensure affordable prices of tickets for tourists. The chief secretary disclosed that tourists can enjoy witnessing bio-luminescence in the sea, as beaches are being opened during late night hours.

"The UT administration is also exploring possibilities to have international connectivity from Port Blair to southeast Asian countries where the tourism sector is a significant part of the economy. This may enable cheaper air connectivity to these southeast Asian countries owing to their proximity to Port Blair," he added.