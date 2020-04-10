Amid Opposition attack, Maharashtra acts tough against official who gave lockdown passes to Wadhawans

india

Updated: Apr 10, 2020 11:25 IST

Following controversy late on Thursday night that state home department had facilitated travel of 23 members of Deewan Housing Finance Limited (DHFL) scam accused Wadhawan family to Mahabaleshwar amid national lockdown, the state government sent senior home department official Amitabh Gupta on compulsory leave.

The Wadhawan family travelled to Mahabaleshwar, bypassing sealed district borders aided by a letter given by Gupta on his letterhead as the principal secretary (special), Home department.

Home minister Anil Deshmukh, who had announced a probe in this case on Friday tweeted: “As per discussion with Hon CM, Mr Amitabh Gupta, Principal Secretary (special), has been sent on compulsory leave with immediate effect, till the pending inquiry, which will be initiated against him.”

He had earlier said, “The letter was given by Mr Gupta but I don’t know reasons behind it or any details. It was uncalled for and inappropriate. Such a letter is only given in emergencies. We will take stringent action following a probe.”

The letter issued by Gupta stated, “This is to just inform you that following are known to me as they are my family friends and travelling from Khandala to Mahabaleshwar for family emergency. Particulars of the cars are as given below.” The letter signed by Gupta concluded, “Hence you are here by informed through this letter to cooperate with them to reach their destination.” The letter also bears the number of five vehicles and 23 names from the family and friends.

Police have detained 23 people, including DHFL promoters Kapil and Dheeraj Wadhwan, for violating prohibitory orders of the nationwide lockdown. Kapil and Dheeraj are accused in DHFL scam and had been issued non-bailable warrants by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). The family, along with other outsiders, had travelled from Khandala to Mahabaleshwar on Wednesday evening in their cars even when the borders of Satara and Pune districts are sealed amid the lockdown.

The family was detained from Diwan farm house by civic authorities after locals raised strong objection of them staying their amid the outbreak of Covid-19. The 23 people are believed to have been under Section 188 of IPC.

The controversy is said to have damaged the image of the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government led by Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray. The state government has taken the issue very seriously and additional chief secretary (home) is expected to conduct an inquiry.

Leader of Opposition and former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis has criticised the government over the issue. “No lockdown for mighty & rich in Maharashtra? Once can spend holidays in Mahabaleshwar with official permission from police. It is not possible that a senior IPS officer would do such gross mistake knowing the consequences on his own. With whose order or blessing was this done? Mr CM & HM you owe us an explanation,” he tweeted late on Thursday night.