Amid row over varsity VC quitting, Badals want 'power-drunk' Punjab min sacked

Anger is brewing among the opposition in Punjab after the vice-chancellor of a medical university in the district - a prominent health professional - was asked by Punjab health minister Chetan Singh Jouramajra to lie down on a dirty patient bed during an inspection.

After visuals of Dr Raj Bahadur of the Baba Farid University of Health Sciences lying down on the patient bed were widely shared on Friday, calls are now being made to sack the health minister. Dr Raj Bahadur had quit earlier in the day. Several opposition leaders - including Akali Dal’s Sukhbir Singh Badal and Congress’s Amarinder Singh Raja Warring - expressed solidarity with Dr Bahadur.

In a tweet, former Punjab minister Sukhbir Badal said: “Strongly condemn reprehensible behaviour of Pb health min Jauramajra with eminent surgeon & BFUHS VC Dr Raj Bahadur.Have spoken to Dr Bahadur & expressed solidarity with him besides ensuring full support to entire med fraternity which is being targeted by AAP ministers & MLAs.”

"AAP ministers & MLAs are routinely abusing their power to belittle govt functionaries as per directions of their “trainers” @ArvindKejriwal & @raghav_chadha, I request CM @BhagwantMann to rein in the criminal tendencies of his MLAs or be ready to face the wrath of Punjabis,” he wrote in another post.

His wife and former union minister, Harsmirat Kaur Badal further asked the chief ministr “to dismiss power drunk health minister”, who, she said, should “tender apology to renowned surgeon besides requesting him to withdraw resignation”. “Any delay will demoralise med fraternity & jeopardise health services in Punjab.”

Tagging Arvind Kejriwal, the Akali Dal slammed the ruling AAP. "Badlav (change) doesn't mean trampling dignity of Punjabis. @ArvindKejriwal should specify if he condones conduct of health minister Jauramajra or will stand with medical fraternity & ensure arrogant minister is sacked immediately. This is even more imp as Jauramajra is Kejriwal’s choice."

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON