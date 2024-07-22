Amid terror attacks spike, J&K cops warn public against circulating Jaish video

The Jammu & Kashmir Police on Monday alerted the people over the circulation of a video by terrorist group Jaish-e-Muhammad with a poster of the Bollywood movie Phantom. The police warned people against forwarding the video as it would mean an offense under section 13 and 18 of Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA). J&K Police Security Wing (ANI)

Taking to X(formerly Twitter), the official handle of J&K Police issued directions to the public and police officers concerning the 5 minutes 55 seconds video by Jaish. They informed that the video was released by Jaish around 2 pm today.

"General public is alerted that they will do the following:

1.) first, they will not forward it in any manner to anyone

2.) second, they will report by a message as to who have they received this propaganda video from. Mention the telephone number and the date and time of the receipt of the video.

3.) police officers shall report it to their supervisory officer and civil officers should equally report it to their supervisory officers by way of a text message," posted J&K Police.

The alert has been issued in the wake of several terror attacks in the Jammu region in recent times. Terrorists have been targeting both the civilians and the Indian armed forces personnel.

Nine army personnel, including a captain, were killed in two separate terror attacks in remote forest belts of Machedi in Kathua and Desa forest in Doda on July 8 and July 15. In response, security forces have eliminated several terrorists in encounters.

HT has learnt that 40-50 terrorists are believed to have infiltrated via the international border in Jammu in the past two to three months. “These terrorists have split into smaller groups of two to three terrorists. They need to be neutralised before the elections,” former DGP Dr SP Vaid said.

On Saturday, the Indian Army chief General Upendra Dwivedi had a meeting with the Jammu and Kashmir Police, paramilitary forces and intelligence agencies at the police headquarters in Jammu.

The ongoing anti-terror operations across the region and strategies being adopted for the elimination of terrorists were discussed in the meeting.