Amid Trump's Gaza plan push, Israel envoy sees big builder role for India: What he said

After Prime Minister Narendra Modi backed US President Donald Trump's proposed peace plan to end the conflict in the occupied Palestinian territories, particularly Gaza, Israel's envoy to India has said India should be one of the countries that carry out reconstruction activities. Smoke rises during an Israeli military operation as displaced Palestinians flee Gaza City, in the central Gaza Strip, on September 30, 2025.(Dawoud Abu Alkas/Reuters)

"We welcome the statement of Prime Minister Modi. India has a positive role for the region and we will welcome it," Reuven Azar said in a press interaction in New Delhi on Tuesday, September 30.

The plan, unveiled after talks between Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, proposes an immediate end to military action in Gaza and release of all the hostages held by Hamas within 72 hours, in return for release of some Palestinians. In the long term, it proposes a transnational government led by Trump and former UK PM Tony Blair for Gaza and other Palestinian territories.

Hamas has not yet accepted the peace plan, though Trump has warned it would have “hell to pay” if it says no.

In a post on X, PM Modi welcomed Trump's announcement of the plan. "We hope that all concerned will come together behind President Trump's initiative and support this effort to end conflict and secure peace," he posted.

Ambassador Azar said Trump's peace plan will allow countries like India to carry out reconstruction activities in the region as New Delhi has been playing a positive role for peace in the Middle East, reported PTI.

Asked whether India was briefed before the peace plan was firmed up, Azar told reporters that he was not aware about it, but indicated that several countries were unofficially apprised about the move.

The Israeli envoy said India can contribute in terms of economic projects in Gaza and Israel would also like to have its involvement in construction activities in the country.

"We are very thankful to the Indian government. India has been playing a positive role in supporting peace in our region. India has a lot to bring to the plate, when it comes to economic activities."

"India is the new builder of the world. As you are building India, we want you to build our regions as well. You (India) are capable of doing it," he said.

To a question on Pakistan supporting the peace plan, Azar only said it is important that Muslim and Arab countries back the initiative.

"The sense we had before is that countries were unconditionally asking for Israel to withdraw from Gaza that included the danger that Hamas could retain power," he said, as per PTI.