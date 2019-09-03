Amit Jogi, son of former Chhattisgarh CM Ajit Jogi, arrested in cheating case

india

Chhattisgarh police arrested Amit Jogi, son of former state chief minister Ajit Jogi, on Tuesday morning for cheating and furnishing false details in his affidavit in the 2013 assembly election.

“We have arrested Amit Jogi in a case which was lodged against him in February under Sections 420, 467, 468 and 471 with Gaurela police station of Bilaspur by Sameera Paikra, BJP candidate against him in 2013,” SP Bilaspur, Prashant Agarwal, told Hindustan Times.

The SP further said that Paikara had alleged that Amit submitted false information regarding his birth certificate while filing nomination during 2013 state polls. “The case was investigated by Bilaspur police and on Tuesday morning he was arrested,” said the SP.

Amit won 2013 assembly elections from Marwahi, a ST seat, which comes under Bilaspur district.

In 2014, after losing the election, Sameera Paikra filed a writ petition with Bilaspur high court challenging Amit Jogi’s caste and place of birth.

The HC dismissed the petition in January this year on the ground that Chhattisgarh assembly session had already ended.

Meanwhile, Ajit Jogi, JCC supremo and former CM, speaking to mediapersons said that jungle-raj is going on in Chhattisgarh.

“This is vendetta politics and they are framing my son and me in false cases. Not a single case will stand in the court of law,” Jogi said.

On Friday, Bilaspur police registered a case against Ajit Jogi after his claim to tribal status was rejected by a government-appointed committee.

The case was registered under section 10-1 of Chhattisgarh Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and Backward Classes (Regulation of Certification of Social Status) Rules, 2013 with Civil Lines police station on Thursday night. The offense involving senior Jogi is non-bailable and carries a punishment of two years.

