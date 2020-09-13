e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 13, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Amit Shah admitted to AIIMS for complete check up before Parliament session

Amit Shah admitted to AIIMS for complete check up before Parliament session

Amit Shah had announced his health status on Twitter after testing positive for the virus, and urged those who came in contact with him in recent days to isolate themselves and get tested.

india Updated: Sep 13, 2020 12:15 IST
hindustantimes.com| Edited by Susmita Pakrasi
hindustantimes.com| Edited by Susmita Pakrasi
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The home minister tested negative for the disease on August 14.
The home minister tested negative for the disease on August 14.(ANI Photo)
         

Union home minister Amit Shah has been admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi again on Sunday after undergoing treatment for coronavirus disease for a complete medical check-up before the upcoming Parliament session, hospital authorities said.

The monsoon session of Parliament begins on Monday.

“Union Home Minister Amit Shah was discharged from AIIMS after post-Covid care on August 30. As per advice given at discharge, he has now been admitted for a complete medical checkup before the parliament session for 1-2 days,” the hospital’s media and protocol division said in a statement.

Shah, 55, was admitted to the hospital at 11 pm on Saturday. He was earlier admitted to AIIMS on August 18 for post-coronavirus care. He had tested positive for Covid-19 on August 2.

Shah had announced his health status on Twitter after testing positive for the virus, and urged those who came in contact with him in recent days to isolate themselves and get tested.

The home minister tested negative for the disease on August 14.

tags
top news
Chinese PLA’s new expansion plans on Bhutan
Chinese PLA’s new expansion plans on Bhutan
‘India’s Covid-19 recoveries rise exponentially’: Health ministry
‘India’s Covid-19 recoveries rise exponentially’: Health ministry
More exam centres, strict Covid-19 protocols: Govt precautions for NEET
More exam centres, strict Covid-19 protocols: Govt precautions for NEET
For fourth consecutive day, India’s daily Covid-19 numbers hover around 95,000
For fourth consecutive day, India’s daily Covid-19 numbers hover around 95,000
50th BSF-BGB high-level talks begin in Dhaka today
50th BSF-BGB high-level talks begin in Dhaka today
Low pressure area off Andhra coast to bring heavy rain in peninsular India
Low pressure area off Andhra coast to bring heavy rain in peninsular India
Bill Gates ‘has no clue’ about powering electric trucks, says Tesla’s Elon Musk
Bill Gates ‘has no clue’ about powering electric trucks, says Tesla’s Elon Musk
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
JEE Main 2020 Result LiveKangana RanautCoronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallyDelhi MetroIndia, China StandoffLadakh

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In