Amit Shah admitted to Medanta Hospital in Gurugram after testing Covid-19 positive

Updated: Aug 02, 2020 20:48 IST

Union home minister Amit Shah has been admitted to Medanta Hospital in Haryana’s Gurugram and is believed to be stable, after being diagnosed Covid-19 positive earlier on Sunday afternoon. The Home Minister had tweeted that he is “fine” but was getting hospitalised in keeping with the advice of his doctors.

“On displaying initial symptoms of coronavirus, I got the test done and the report came back positive. My health is fine, but I am being admitted to the hospital on the advice of doctors. I request that all of you who have come in contact with me in the last few days, please isolate yourself and get your inquiry done,” Shah tweeted in Hindi.

The home minister also requested those who had come in contact with him to isolate themselves and get tested for the viral infection.

Earlier this week, Shah was present in the last cabinet meeting held on Wednesday. Social distancing was strictly followed along with wearing of masks, officials said. The official indicated that there is a strict protocol in place at the Prime Minister’s residence for the last few months.

The home minister has been leading the battle against the coronavirus from the front and stepped in to look into the health crisis in June, when Covid-19 cases started rising exponentially in national capital Delhi.