Amit Shah attacks Siddaramaiah govt, calls it ‘goonda governance’ in poll-bound Karnataka

Launching an all-out attack on the Siddaramaiah-led Congress government in Karnataka, BJP president Amit Shah on Tuesday dubbed it as “goonda governance” and the “most corrupt” in the country, adding that the countdown for its exit had begun.

Ahead of the assembly polls scheduled to be held in May, Shah launched the BJP’s poll campaign in the communally sensitive Dakshina Kannada and Uttara Kannada districts in coastal Karnataka, where the party has a strong presence and is trying to consolidate it further.

“People of Karnataka are disillusioned with 3 Ms —Murder, Mafia Raj and Corrupt Ministers. People want to move towards good governance from Goonda governance. They want to get rid of goonda governance and want to move towards good governance under (state BJP chief B S) Yeddyurappa,” he said.

Shah, who spoke to reporters at Surathkal and addressed party workers at Bantwal, said, “Congress party’s time has now come to an end. On the day of counting Congress government will not be here, it will be BJP government.”

The BJP chief attacked the Siddaramaiah government multiple times, accusing it of pursuing “appeasement and vote bank politics”.

In this context, he referred to the recent incident involving Mohammed Nalapad Haris, son of a Congress MLA and himself a party leader, who triggered outrage by assaulting a man in a pub. Shah said the filing of an FIR was delayed because the accused was from a minority community.

“The son of a Congress MLA assaults a man twice but no FIR is registered. This is appeasement politics. It will not be tolerated,” he said.

Earlier in the day, Shah addressed students at the Vivekananda College in Puttur, urging them to work towards realising a new India. “New India will be hunger-free, dirt-free, corruption-free, caste-free, tradition and appeasement-free,” he said. “If we move towards this, the potential of the youth will take the world by storm,” he said.

At Surathkal, in reply to a question, Shah said it was “cheap politics” to make an issue out of a photo of Nirav Modi clicked at the World Economic Summit in Davos, where he was shown as being close to Prime Minister Modi

“It is completely baseless. At a public function if some one sits... this type of photo being made an issue is cheap politics.”

On the day, Shah visited the Kukke Subramanya temple in Dakshina Kannada district, called on the family of Deepak Rao, a man allegedly murdered in a communal attack, and also addressed a rally of the fishing community at Malpe in Udupi district, where he also visited the Krishna Math .