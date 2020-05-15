e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 15, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Amit Shah, BJP leaders discuss Covid-19 at Nadda’s home, first meet since lockdown

Amit Shah, BJP leaders discuss Covid-19 at Nadda’s home, first meet since lockdown

Suggestions were sought from BJP leaders on what more needs to be done to alleviate the distress during the trying times of Covid-19.

india Updated: May 15, 2020 10:01 IST
Asian News International | Posted by Kanishka Sarkar
Asian News International | Posted by Kanishka Sarkar
New Delhi
Union home minister Amit Shah was among those present at the meeting at BJP chief JP Nadda’s residence.
Union home minister Amit Shah was among those present at the meeting at BJP chief JP Nadda’s residence. (PTI File Photo )
         

Senior ministers and BJP leaders met at party chief JP Nadda’s residence on Thursday to discuss the prevailing Covid-19 situation in the country.

Union home minister Amit Shah was among those present at the meeting which is understood to have discussed strategy to reach out to the poor and underprivileged sections in the country.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had on Tuesday announced a comprehensive Rs 20 lakh crore special economic package for the country to become “self-reliant” and deal with Covid-19 crisis.

Suggestions were also sought from the leaders on what more needs to be done to alleviate the distress during the trying times.

Sources said this was the first such meeting held at the residence of Nadda with majority of union ministers present along with party leaders since lockdown started.

The issues discussed at length in the meeting related to migrants including Centre’s financial help to run shelter homes and aid provided to states to keep migrants, problems faced by them and “reluctance” of some states to allow trains bringing migrants.

The financial package to boost economy was also discussed and ministers and party leaders were asked to get their doubts clarified on the package details announced by Sitharaman.

“Government has given money to keep shelter homes running. Also, they have permitted states to use SDRF funds for providing food and water,” a source said.

Another source said that reluctance to allow trains bringing migrants too was discussed.”It is a federal structure and states have say in many matters. Many like West Bengal and Maharashtra are not too forthcoming with allowing trains. For them bringing migrants is a problem despite the aid provided by the Centre,” the source said.

Another party leader said it was a meeting to give an insight into Centre’s schemes and implementation of the policies.

Those present at the meeting also included Union ministers Ravi Shankar Prasad, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, MA Naqvi, Jitendra Singh, Prakash Javadekar, Thawar Chand Gehlot, Santosh Gangwar, Smriti Irani, Rattan Lal Kataria, Mansukh Mandavia besides party leaders GVL Narasimha Rao, Sudhanshu Trivedi, Meenakshi Lekhi, Gopal Krishna Agarwal and Shahnawaz Hussain.

Sources said finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman and commerce and industry and railways minister Piyush Goyal were present at the meeting.

The government has announced a series of steps for the poor, migrants and other sections impacted by COVID-19.

tags
top news
India’s Covid-19 tally nears 82,000-mark with over 3,900 new cases in 24 hrs
India’s Covid-19 tally nears 82,000-mark with over 3,900 new cases in 24 hrs
‘Odd-even’ markets, revised zoning norms in Delhi’s lockdown 4.0 plan
‘Odd-even’ markets, revised zoning norms in Delhi’s lockdown 4.0 plan
Indian Covid-19 vaccine development to be backed by PM-CARES Fund
Indian Covid-19 vaccine development to be backed by PM-CARES Fund
Live: 4 Special trains for GB Nagar migrant workers on May 16, says DM
Live: 4 Special trains for GB Nagar migrant workers on May 16, says DM
‘Billions of dollars’: Trump withdraws US pension fund from China investments
‘Billions of dollars’: Trump withdraws US pension fund from China investments
People say Dhoni never loses cool but I’ve seen it couple of times: Gambhir
People say Dhoni never loses cool but I’ve seen it couple of times: Gambhir
Covid-19 may spread via speech: Study
Covid-19 may spread via speech: Study
Tesla’s latest invention: Secret low-cost batteries that last a million miles
Tesla’s latest invention: Secret low-cost batteries that last a million miles
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19Nirmala SitharamanDelhi Covid-19

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In