Amit Shah directs security forces to step up fight against terrorism in J&K

Union home minister Amit Shah on Wednesday directed the Jammu and Kashmir administration and security agencies to “step up” the fight against terrorism and aim for “zero infiltration” from across the border, which he said was being supported by the narco-network. J&K Lt Guv Manoj Sinha, Union home secretary Govind Mohan and senior officials of MHA attended the meeting. (HT photo | Sourced)

Shah’s directive came during the second high-level meeting chaired by him in Delhi on Wednesday – first meeting was on Tuesday – to review security operations, terrorist incidents and infiltrations.

J&K Lt Governor Manoj Sinha, Union home secretary Govind Mohan, Intelligence Bureau (IB) chief Tapan Deka, chief secretary Atal Dulloo, director general of police (DGP) Nalin Prabhat, and senior officials of ministry of home affairs (MHA) and the union territory attended the meeting.

A similar meeting was chaired by Shah on Tuesday with the Chief of the Army staff – General Upendra Dwivedi, Govind Mohan and other senior officers.

“The home minister directed all security agencies to step up the fight against terrorism by aiming for the ‘zero infiltration’ goal. He asked all security agencies to take more stringent action on infiltration and acts of terror with a ruthless approach. He said that it should be our goal to uproot the existence of terrorists,” the home ministry said in a statement quoting Shah.

Shah, according to the ministry, said “the narco-network is providing support to infiltrators and terrorists to carry out their activities” and that “there is a need to take prompt action against terror funding from the proceeds of the narcotics trade with alacrity and rigour”.

Emphasising Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government policy of zero tolerance against terrorism, Shah asked the agencies “to remain vigilant and work in synergy to eliminate terrorism in J&K”.

“The government is committed to completely wiping out terrorism from J&K. Due to the sustained and coordinated efforts of the Modi government, the terrorism ecosystem in Jammu and Kashmir has been significantly weakened,” he added.

He further directed the agencies to make new appointments in the posts of forensic science laboratory (FSL) for timely implementation of the new criminal laws.

The back-to-back meetings were held in the wake of a terror attack in south Kashmir’s Kulgam district, in which ex-serviceman Manzoor Ahmad Wagay was killed, and his wife and niece were injured. There have also been instances of infiltrations from Pakistan in last one year.

The government has claimed that terrorism incidents have come down by 70% in J&K in the last five-six years.