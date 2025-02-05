Ex-serviceman killing: J&K Police detain dozens of suspects

A day after the killing of ex-serviceman Manzoor Ahmad Wagay in Kulgam, the J&K Police have detained dozens of people for questioning. So far, no militant group has claimed responsibility for the attack on Wagay and his family member at Behibagh, Kulgam, on Monday. In Kulgam and its adjacent districts police have arrested dozens of persons to seek clues about the attackers who after targeting the ex-armyman and his family members fled from the spot. Army and police on the second day also carried out search operations in the area trying to get information about the attackers. (PTI File)

So far, no militant group has claimed responsibility for the attack on Wagay and his family member at Behibagh, Kulgam, on Monday. Wagay retired from the Army’s Territorial Battalion in 2021. The police have constituted a team of senior officers to identify the attackers. “We are gathering details and soon attackers will be unveiled,” said a police officer privy to investigations.

In Kulgam and its adjacent districts police have arrested dozens of persons to seek clues about the attackers who after targeting the ex-armyman and his family members fled from the spot. Army and police on the second day also carried out search operations in the area trying to get information about the attackers.

Police officials said besides Jaish and Laskhar, Hizbul Mujahideen is also active in Kulgam and Shopian districts. “This could be handiwork of local modules. In Kulgam, besides few locals some foreign militants are also operating,” said an officer, adding that in December security forces achieved big success when five Hizbul Mujahideen militants were killed including the operational commander of the outfit who was one of the longest surviving commanders.

The terrorists shot at Wagay, 39, his wife Aaina Akthar 32, and their niece in the Behibagh area of Kulgam district. All three were rushed to hospital in Srinagar where the former soldier succumbed to injuries on the way to the hospital.