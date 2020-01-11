Amit Shah draws ‘no option to Modiji’ analogy to pan oppn criticism over CAA

india

Union home minister Amit Shah said on Saturday the BJP can make the people understand the truth behind the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) as he accused the opposition of creating anarchy in the country through falsehood. The act, which was passed by Parliament in December last year, came into effect yesterday. The ministry of home affairs, however, is yet to frame rules.

Shah also dared Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee, Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal and the Left leaders to show him any provision in the act, which would take away the citizenship of Muslims in the country.

“The opposition does not have any other issue, so they are spreading misinformation and falsehood on CAA. This has resulted in anarchy in the entire country,” Shah said while speaking at the inauguration of various projects of Gujarat police in Gandhinagar.

The Union minister also urged the workers of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to visit every household and “bust the lies and misinformation” being spread against CAA.

“Since there is no option to Modiji in politics at present, the opposition is resorting to falsehood… We have the power to make people understand the truth. After our campaign is over, people of the country will understand the importance of the CAA,” Shah said.

Protests have snowballed across India over the citizenship act pushed through by the central government in December last year.

More than 20 people have been killed and hundreds injured in violence during the protests against the citizenship act, which critics say is against the country’s Muslims and erodes India’s secular foundations.

Facing such protests across the country, the BJP is pulling out all stops to dispel doubts about the provisions of CAA and has started a door-to-door campaign that will reach out to three crore families to clear perceptions about the act.

“Rahul baba, Mamata, Kejriwal and Communists are spreading lies that CAA will take away the citizenship of Muslims. I challenge them to show me any such provision in the Act,” Amit Shah said.

The Union home minister also attacked the opposition over Article 370, which granted special status to Jammu and Kashmir, saying there was no violence in the region after its abrogation.

“Some leaders from the opposition had claimed in Parliament that there will be a bloodbath (if special status of Kashmir is revoked). Such statements are on record. But people gave a befitting reply to such leaders. Not a single person has died there ever since Article 370 was abrogated,” the BJP chief said.

