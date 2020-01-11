e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 11, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Saturday, Jan 11, 2020
Home / India News / Amit Shah draws ‘no option to Modiji’ analogy to pan oppn criticism over CAA

Amit Shah draws ‘no option to Modiji’ analogy to pan oppn criticism over CAA

The Union minister also urged the workers of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to visit every household and “bust the lies and misinformation” being spread against CAA.

india Updated: Jan 11, 2020 17:03 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Facing such protests across the country, the BJP is pulling out all stops to dispel doubts about the provisions of CAA and has started a door-to-door campaign that will reach out to three crore families to clear perceptions about the act. (ANI Photo)
Facing such protests across the country, the BJP is pulling out all stops to dispel doubts about the provisions of CAA and has started a door-to-door campaign that will reach out to three crore families to clear perceptions about the act. (ANI Photo)
         

Union home minister Amit Shah said on Saturday the BJP can make the people understand the truth behind the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) as he accused the opposition of creating anarchy in the country through falsehood. The act, which was passed by Parliament in December last year, came into effect yesterday. The ministry of home affairs, however, is yet to frame rules.

Shah also dared Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee, Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal and the Left leaders to show him any provision in the act, which would take away the citizenship of Muslims in the country.

“The opposition does not have any other issue, so they are spreading misinformation and falsehood on CAA. This has resulted in anarchy in the entire country,” Shah said while speaking at the inauguration of various projects of Gujarat police in Gandhinagar.

The Union minister also urged the workers of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to visit every household and “bust the lies and misinformation” being spread against CAA.

“Since there is no option to Modiji in politics at present, the opposition is resorting to falsehood… We have the power to make people understand the truth. After our campaign is over, people of the country will understand the importance of the CAA,” Shah said.

Protests have snowballed across India over the citizenship act pushed through by the central government in December last year.

More than 20 people have been killed and hundreds injured in violence during the protests against the citizenship act, which critics say is against the country’s Muslims and erodes India’s secular foundations.

Facing such protests across the country, the BJP is pulling out all stops to dispel doubts about the provisions of CAA and has started a door-to-door campaign that will reach out to three crore families to clear perceptions about the act.

“Rahul baba, Mamata, Kejriwal and Communists are spreading lies that CAA will take away the citizenship of Muslims. I challenge them to show me any such provision in the Act,” Amit Shah said.

The Union home minister also attacked the opposition over Article 370, which granted special status to Jammu and Kashmir, saying there was no violence in the region after its abrogation.

“Some leaders from the opposition had claimed in Parliament that there will be a bloodbath (if special status of Kashmir is revoked). Such statements are on record. But people gave a befitting reply to such leaders. Not a single person has died there ever since Article 370 was abrogated,” the BJP chief said.

Shah had earlier served as the minister of state for home in Gujarat when Modi was chief minister of the state.

tags
top news
PM Modi meets Mamata Banerjee in Kolkata amid protests over CAA in city
PM Modi meets Mamata Banerjee in Kolkata amid protests over CAA in city
Amit Shah draws ‘no option to Modiji’ analogy to pan oppn criticism over CAA
Amit Shah draws ‘no option to Modiji’ analogy to pan oppn criticism over CAA
‘Mistook Ukrainian plane for cruise missile’: Iran’s Guards commander
‘Mistook Ukrainian plane for cruise missile’: Iran’s Guards commander
Naval version of Tejas LCA lands on INS Vikramaditya for first time
Naval version of Tejas LCA lands on INS Vikramaditya for first time
Chhapaak Vs Tanhaji BO collection day 1: Deepika’s film earns Rs 4.75cr
Chhapaak Vs Tanhaji BO collection day 1: Deepika’s film earns Rs 4.75cr
Gone in seconds: Residential Maradu flats brought down by controlled implosion
Gone in seconds: Residential Maradu flats brought down by controlled implosion
When ‘Gods’ fail, they hide behind wall: Wishes pour in on Dravid’s b’day
When ‘Gods’ fail, they hide behind wall: Wishes pour in on Dravid’s b’day
Watch l Maradu demolition: Two towers razed with controlled explosion in Kochi
Watch l Maradu demolition: Two towers razed with controlled explosion in Kochi
trending topics
Jammu and KashmirIndia vs Sri Lanka LiveArvind KejriwalVirat KohliHrithik RoshanDeepika PadukoneApple iPhoneUberMakar Sankranti 2020

don't miss

latest news

india news