'Amit Shah keeps rewriting history': Rahul Gandhi on remarks against Nehru

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi took a dig at union home minister Amit Shah over his remarks on India's first prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru saying that the minister does not know history and "keeps rewriting" it. Congress MP Rahul Gandhi(ANI)

While talking to the reporters outside the parliament on Tuesday, Gandhi said, "Pandit Nehru dedicated his life for this country. He was in jail for years, Amit Shah ji does not know history. I don't expect that he would know history as he keeps rewriting it."

The Congress MP from Wayanad further reiterated the demand for the caste-based census and accused the government of not discussing the same. He said that the whole matter was about distracting the nation from the persisting issues like caste census and in whose hands the country's money is going.

"This is all about distraction, the basic issue is of caste census and participation, in whose hands is the money of the country going. They (BJP) don't want to discuss this issue, they are afraid of it and run away from it," Gandhi told reporters.

He said the Congress will take forward this issue and ensure that poor people get their rights.

“We will take this issue forward and make sure that the poor get what they deserve," he added.

When asked about the BJP's pick for Chhattisgarh chief minister, Gandhi pointed out that even their CM was an OBC. “Even our Chief Minister in Chhattisgarh was from the OBC, now they too have announced an OBC Chief Minister. But the question is what percentage of them are in the structure?” He further said that even PM Modi is from the OBC category but the union government is run by 90 people and only three out of them are from the OBC category and their offices are in a corner.

“My question is about the participation of OBCs, Dalits and tribals in the institutional system. They talk about Jawaharlal Nehru and others to distract us from this issue,” he said.

While replying to debate in the Rajya Sabha on the two bills-- The Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation (Amendment) Bill 2023 and The Jammu and Kashmir Reservation (Amendment) Bill 2023 on Monday, union home minister had reaffirmed that Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK) is part of India and that no one can snatch the region from us.

He had blamed Pt Nehru for the Kashmir problem, saying that Jammu and Kashmir suffered due to two "blunders" by Nehru - announcing a ceasefire and taking the Kashmir issue to the United Nations- for the sufferings of the people of the region.