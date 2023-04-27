Shah launches nano DAP, says it will increase crop productivity

Union minister for home and cooperation, Amit Shah, on Wednesday launched nano DAP (di-ammonium phosphate), a locally developed liquid form of the fertilizer widely used by the farm sector, the world’s first such product. He urged the farmers to use the nano urea and reduce import dependence. Union home minister Amit Shah said that the nano DAP would increase crop productivity, add to farm incomes and save subsidies. (PTI)

The minister said that nano DAP would increase crop productivity, add to farm incomes and save subsidies. “Nano variants such as nano-urea and nano-DAP have immense potential to strengthen Indian economy by reducing the fertiliser input cost in agriculture,” Shah said.

India has already shifted to nano urea, based on a similar technology, which allows fertilisers to be changed from powdery stuff to liquid form, improving efficiency and reducing weight. Nano (liquid) DAP will start replacing conventional DAP and “is an important beginning towards becoming self-reliant in the fertiliser sector”, said Shah said on Wednesday launching the crop nutrient whose patent is owned by IFFCO’, the country’s largest fertilizer cooperative.

The use of nano urea and nano DAP will lead to a reduction in imports as well as the government’s fertiliser subsidy bill, he said, adding that nano fertilisers can be easily stored and transported.

The country’s food security is closely linked to availability of fertilisers, which are federally subsidised for millions of farmers. India relies on imports to meet its total demand. Global prices rocketed in 2022 due to the Ukraine conflict, stretching the government’s estimated spending on crop-nutrient subsidies for 2022-23 to a record ₹2.5 lakh crore.

One bottle of nano DAP fertilizer will replace a 50kg bag of conventional DAP and will be available for commercial sale at ₹600 per 500 ml bottle, less than half of the current price of conventional DAP.

The first mass manufacturing plant of nano DAP will be set up in Kalol of Gujarat.

DAP is the second most consumed fertiliser in the country after urea. Local production is pegged at 4-5 million tonne, while the rest of the total demand — 10-12.5 million tonnes — is imported. India will have sufficient stocks of key fertilisers for the kharif (summer-sown) season beginning next month and won’t need to import at least two types of crop nutrients as they are aplenty, Union minister of chemicals and fertilizers and health, Mansukh Mandaviya, had earlier said.

“India won’t need to make spot imports of urea for the entire season and there are enough stocks to last six months,” Mandaviya had said in a briefing earlier. The estimated urea demand is 17.9 million tonne, while domestic output is pegged at 13.9 million tonne. An opening balance of 5.5 million tonne will take total availability to a surplus 19.4 million tonne, data from the ministry showed.

The country will also more or less meet the demand for the NPKS type of chemicals without any major import. The demand for NPKS fertilisers is estimated to be 6.3 million tonne. Domestic output is estimated to be 4.9 million tonne, apart from an opening balance of 2.8 million tonne. In all, total supplies for the season are pegged at 7.7 million tonne.

For other key fertilisers, India’s imports for the season have been secured, while domestic output is on track, the minister said.

