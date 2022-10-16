Amit Shah lays foundation for Gwalior airport’s expansion, new terminal

Bhopal: Union home minister Amit Shah on Sunday laid the foundation for the new terminal building and expansion of the Rajmata Vijayaraje Scindia Airport in Madhya Pradesh’s Gwalior city.

Shah accused the previous Congress-led government of stalling welfare schemes in the state and asked people to re-elect the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the assembly elections scheduled for later next year.

Union civil aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar and Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan were present on the occasion.

“You have experienced Congress rule in the state. Now the elections are on the anvil again. Don’t make the mistake,” Shah said after laying the foundation for the airport expansion project, which is likely to cost Rs500 crore. “Believe in Modi ji (Prime Minister Narendra Modi) and vote for BJP.”

Infrastructure development has taken place on a very large scale in the country under the leadership of PM Modi, he added.

Shah alleged that the previous Congress government in the state led by Kamal Nath stalled welfare projects meant for the poor, including the PM Awas Yojana and Jal Jeevan Mission. Kamal Nath’s government was in power for 15 months till March 2020.

“But after becoming chief minister, Shivraj Singh Chouhan expedited these projects to compensate for the loss that occurred during the Congress regime,” he added.

Shah also praised Union minister Scindia for meticulously planning the new terminal of the Gwalior airport, saying it will be one of the best in the country.

Scindia said that Gwalior-Chambal region was left alone in the 15-month regime of Congress government, but now development is taking place with speed. “The airport is going to be built on 180 acres. Its size will increase from 30,000 square feet to 2 lakh square feet,” he said. “It will be bigger than Indore and Bhopal (airports).”

(with inputs from Mahesh Shivhare from Gwalior)