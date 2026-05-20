Amit Shah outlines plan for Bastar’s development, eradication of Maoist violence

Union home minister Amit Shah on Tuesday outlined the Centre’s road map for the development of Bastar, eradication of Maoist violence, and empowerment of tribal communities, asserting that the region was undergoing a phase of transformation and would emerge as a model of prosperity and inclusive development in five years. Union Home Minister Amit Shah addresses a press conference, in Jagdalpur, Bastar district, Chhattisgarh, Tuesday, May 19, 2026. (PTI)

Addressing a press conference during his two-day visit to Bastar, Shah said the Centre has prepared a comprehensive action plan for Bastar and other Maoism-affected areas based on three key pillars — advancing security and development simultaneously, creating scientific programmes for the welfare of youth and women, and preserving tribal culture and traditions. He said the Centre hoped to increase the average income of Bastar residents sixfold over the next five years.

Shah said initiatives such as ‘Bastar Pandum’ (a tribal festival), launched under the inspiration of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, have helped bring national recognition to the region’s cultural identity. According to Shah, participation in Bastar Pandum rose from 45,000 participants in its initial edition to 354,000 subsequently.

Also Read: Buzz of rejig in Modi cabinet, BJP grows: Leaders from 2027 poll-bound states may get spots

Shah said the ‘Bastar Olympics’ was organised twice so far, with the latest edition witnessing participation from 394,000 athletes. He said one of the most notable aspects of the event was the participation and performance of rehabilitated Maoist family members and young people from formerly Maoist-affected areas.

Shah said the Centre’s approach towards Maoist-affected regions follows a clear progression — “from security to trust, from trust to development, from development to prosperity, and from prosperity to saturation.” He added that the fight against Maoism would remain incomplete until every resident of Bastar is integrated into the mainstream.

Shah said violence cannot resolve any issue and that democratic values, cooperation, and development are the only sustainable paths forward. He said Bastar remained deprived of development for decades because of Maoist violence, alleging that schools, hospitals, and banking infrastructure suffered repeated disruptions.

“Schools could not be built because they were blown up. Hospitals could not function because health care workers were targeted, and banks were looted or shut down,” Shah said.

Also Read: Gujarat must lead in services and IT sector too, says Amit Shah

He said 70 out of the 200 security camps in Bastar will be converted into ‘Veer Shaheed Gundadhur Seva Deras’, which will act as government outreach hubs, providing facilities including banking services, Aadhaar registration, common service centres, affordable ration, health care, education, and Anganwadis. He added that villagers will also receive direct access to benefits under 371 schemes run by the Centre and the state through these centres.

He further appealed to tribal communities in Bastar to not be influenced by those who, according to him, attempted to keep the region under the shadow of violence for decades.

Chairing the 26th meeting of the Central Zonal Council in Jagdalpur, Shah said the High Courts should establish special courts for the speedy disposal of cases pending in courts for more than five years, Shah said, adding that the administration must demonstrate seriousness in dealing with serious crimes.