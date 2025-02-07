Menu Explore
Shah praises NCB for major Mumbai drug cartel bust, 200 crore cocaine seized

PTI |
Feb 07, 2025 09:30 PM IST

Amit Shah praised the NCB for dismantling a major drug cartel in Mumbai, seizing high-grade cocaine and arresting four individuals.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday congratulated the NCB for busting a "major" drug cartel in Mumbai, with the seizure of "high-grade" cocaine and the arrest of four persons.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah praised the NCB on Friday for defeating a "major" narcotics gang in Mumbai, which resulted in the arrest of four people and the recovery of "high-grade" cocaine.(Hindustan Times)
Union Home Minister Amit Shah praised the NCB on Friday for defeating a "major" narcotics gang in Mumbai, which resulted in the arrest of four people and the recovery of "high-grade" cocaine.(Hindustan Times)

"Bharat crushes drug cartels with zero tolerance," Shah posted on X.

"A major breakthrough in Mumbai with the seizure of very high-grade cocaine, ganja, and cannabis gummies and the arrest of four people," he wrote.

According to an official from the Narcotics Control Bureau's Mumbai zonal unit, a group of people based abroad is operating the latest syndicate, and some of the seized drugs had been sourced from the US through courier or small cargo services and human carriers.

The haul is estimated to be worth 200 crore in the international drugs market.

The Home Minister said that it "is a testament to the success of the top-to-bottom approach to investigation adopted to make PM Shri @narendramodi Ji’s vision for a drug-free India a reality."

"Congratulations to team @narcoticsbureau on this massive success," the minister said.

