Amit Shah set to secure his seat in Modi 3.0

Former Union home minister and two-term national president of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Amit Shah is set to secure his seat in Modi cabinet 3.0. Amit Shah. (File Photo)

In the 2024 General Election, Shah won the Gandhinagar seat from Gujarat by over 7.44 lakh votes. This is the second time that the leader has secured the Gandhinagar seat.

In the 2019 election, Shah secured around 70% of votes from the Gandhinagar seat against Congress party’s C.J. Chavda. He has also been termed as the Chanakya of the BJP and has played an important role in the formulation and implementation of important policy decisions in the Modi cabinet.

President Droupadi Murmu will administer the oath of office and secrecy to prime minister-designate Narendra Modi and his cabinet ministers at 7.15pm on Sunday, at the Rashtrapati Bhavan’s Forecourt.