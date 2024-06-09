 Amit Shah set to secure his seat in Modi 3.0 | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Jun 09, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Amit Shah set to secure his seat in Modi 3.0

ByHT Correspondent
Jun 09, 2024 01:49 PM IST

Amit Shah won the Gandhinagar seat from Gujarat by over 7.44 lakh votes in the 2024 General Election

Former Union home minister and two-term national president of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Amit Shah is set to secure his seat in Modi cabinet 3.0.

Amit Shah. (File Photo)
Amit Shah. (File Photo)

In the 2024 General Election, Shah won the Gandhinagar seat from Gujarat by over 7.44 lakh votes. This is the second time that the leader has secured the Gandhinagar seat.

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!

In the 2019 election, Shah secured around 70% of votes from the Gandhinagar seat against Congress party’s C.J. Chavda. He has also been termed as the Chanakya of the BJP and has played an important role in the formulation and implementation of important policy decisions in the Modi cabinet.

President Droupadi Murmu will administer the oath of office and secrecy to prime minister-designate Narendra Modi and his cabinet ministers at 7.15pm on Sunday, at the Rashtrapati Bhavan’s Forecourt.

Get World Cup ready with Crickit! From live scores to match stats, catch all the action here. Explore now!

See more

Get Current Updates on India News, Elections Result,Election Results 2024 Live, Weather Today along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / India News / Amit Shah set to secure his seat in Modi 3.0
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, June 09, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On