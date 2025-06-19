Amit Shah stresses need to promote Indian languages: ‘Those who speak English will soon feel ashamed’

Union home minister Amit Shah on Thursday stressed the importance of Indian languages and stated that those who speak English would soon feel ashamed, reported news agency ANI. Amit Shah stated during a book launch event that India would soon become a place where native languages flourished (Rahul Singh )

During the book launch of ‘Main Boond Swayam, Khud Sagar Hoon’ authored by former civil servant, IAS Ashutosh Agnihotri, Shah said, "In this country, those who speak English will soon feel ashamed - the creation of such a society is not far away. Only those who are determined can bring about change. I believe that the languages of our country are the jewels of our culture. Without our languages, we cease to be truly Indian."

Shah stated that foreign languages could not be used to comprehend Indian culture. He said the promotion of Indian languages was key to increasing India's self-respect and would help them in becoming a world leader.

He added, “To understand our country, our culture, our history, and our religion, no foreign language can suffice. The idea of a complete India cannot be imagined through half-baked foreign languages. I am fully aware of how difficult this battle is, but I am also fully confident that Indian society will win it. Once again, with self-respect, we will run our country in our own languages and lead the world too."

Shah also highlighted the ‘Panch Pran’ (five pledges) which were first outlined by PM Modi and stated that these were key to bringing development to India.

“Modi Ji has laid the foundation of the 'Panch Pran' (five pledges) for the Amrit Kaal. Achieving the goal of a developed India, getting rid of every trace of slavery, taking pride in our heritage, staying committed to unity and solidarity, and igniting the spirit of duty in every citizen - these five pledges have become the resolve of 130 crore people."

"That is why by 2047, we will be at the pinnacle, and our languages will play a major role in this journey," he said, as quoted by ANI.

Shah's comments come after the BJP-led government has started several initiatives, including education policies, which seek to promote Indian languages.