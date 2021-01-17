Amit Shah to address public rally in Karnataka's Bagalkot today
Union Home Minister Amit Shah is scheduled to address a public rally at Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College (JNMC) ground in Bagalkot district of Karnataka during the second day of his two-day visit to the state on Sunday.
Shah will inaugurate the ethanol project of Kedarnath Sugar and Agro Products Limited at 11.00 am in Karakalmatti Village of Bagalkot district.
The Home Minister will inaugurate KLE Hospital's advanced simulation centre in the district at 12.45 pm.
Later, at 2.30 pm the minister is scheduled to attend a public rally at JNMC ground in Belagavi.
On day one of his trip on Saturday, the Union Minister laid the foundation stone of the Bhadravathi Rapid Action Force Centre in Shivamogga, Karnataka.
In his address, the Home Minister lauded the contribution of RAF in the maintenance of peace and order across the country and remarked that RAF personnel have earned trust and credibility owing to expertise and excellence which became the reason for invitation from United Nations in their peacekeeping missions in 2006.
Dr AP Maheswari, Director General of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) expressed gratitude to the government for allocating land to CRPF and to the people for giving the force a place in their hearts.
Rapid Action Force is the specialised force of CRPF to deal with riots and situations relating to public order.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Govt willing to address farmers' apprehensions, says agriculture minister
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Hike StickerChat shuts down. Here's all you need to know
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Footfall to Taj Mahal dropped by 76 pc in 2020 due to Covid-19 situation
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bike ambulance developed by CRPF, DRDO set to launch tomorrow
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India gives Nepal 'iron clad' commitment on Covid-19 vaccine
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
With 4 queries and a jibe, Congress continues to question govt over vaccines
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Govt willing to address apprehensions of protesting farmers: Agri minister
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
PM Modi pays tribute to MGR, inaugurates Chennai-Kevadiya train in election year
- PM Narendra Modi had announced at a public meeting in March 2019 in state capital that the Chennai Central railway station would be renamed after MGR following a request by the AIADMK-led government.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kolkata-bound Indigo flight makes emergency landing in Bhopal
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Congress claims India is paying more for Covishield doses, opposes export plan
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ram temple trust has received around ₹100 crore donation, says Champat Rai
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Jammu and Kashmir to get more snow due to Western Disturbance, says IMD
- The Kashmir valley has been reeling under intense cold, leading to the freezing of water bodies and snowed roads and fields.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Shah to Cong: 'Why didn't you give ₹6,000 per year to farmers when in power?'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Congress, LF leaders hold seat-sharing talks in poll-bound West Bengal
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Family of Hyderabad woman confined in UAE seeks Centre's help for repatriation
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox