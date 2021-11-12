Amit Shah to be on 3-day visit to Andhra Pradesh from tomorrow

Union home minister Amit Shah will be on a three-day visit to Andhra Pradesh from Saturday. Shah will chair the 29th Southern Zonal Council meeting to be held at the temple town of Tirupati in Andhra Pradesh’s Chittoor district on Sunday.

The home minister will land at the Tirupati International Airport on Saturday evening and will make a night halt in the pilgrim town. He will be received by Andhra Pradesh chief minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy and his cabinet colleagues, besides senior officials.

On Sunday morning, the Union home minister will travel to Venkatachalam in Nellore district, where he will take part in a programme being organised by Vice President of India M Venkaiah Naidu.

Shah will visit Akshra Vidyalayam and Soma vocational training centres being run by the Swarnabharati Trust at Venkatachalam, promoted by the Vice President’s daughter Deepa. He will reach the trust headquarters, where he would attend the 20th anniversary celebrations of the trust till noon.

After lunch along with the Vice-President at the trust premises, Shah will leave for Tirupati to take part in the Southern Zonal Council meeting to be held at Hotel Taj from 3 pm to 7 pm.

Later, he will travel to Tirumala, where he would again make a night halt. On Monday morning, he will have a darshan of Lord Venkateshwara, before returning to New Delhi via Tirupati.