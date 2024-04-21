Amit Shah to conduct roadshow in Assam’s Silchar today

Union home minister Amit Shah will be conducting a massive roadshow in Assam’s Silchar on Sunday as a part of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)’scampaign for the Lok Sabha Election. Union home minister Amit Shah. (ANI)

Member of Parliament (MP) from Silchar, Rajdeep Roy, said that Shah will reach Silchar Airport in a special aircraft at 4.10pm and will come to Silchar town in a chopper. “The roadshow is expected to start around 4.30pm,” he said.

Shah will be campaigning for the BJP’s candidate from Silchar Lok Sabha seat, Parimal Suklabaidya. After the Election Commission’s delimitation process in Assam last year, Silchar became a reserve seat for scheduled caste candidates. Suklabaidya is a five-time legislator from Cachar district and has been holding multiple ministries in the Assam cabinet.

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, who’ll also join Amit Shah in the roadshow on Sunday, said that Parimal will win with a margin of 2 to 3 lakh votes over the opposition candidates.

Roy said Shah’s rally will start from the District Sports Association (DSA) playground in Silchar and will end at Chittaranjan Statue Point. “It’ll be around 1.5 kilometres and more than one lakh supporters will join in it. Shah is expected to give a speech during the roadshow,” he added.

Ahead of Shah’s rally, central security agencies along with top officials of the Assam police conducted a mock drill on the streets of Silchar. They said that adequate security measures have been arranged ahead of the home minister’s visit.

“We have adequate security forces, there will be multi-layered arrangements. Today we are doing a mock drill to assess the arrangements,” a top cop said.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge was supposed to attend a gathering in Assam’s Karimganj district on Sunday, however, the visit has been cancelled due to bad weather, according to the party workers.

Rajat Chakraborty from the Congress party said that due to thunderstorms and heavy rainfall, which happened on Friday night, Kharge’s visit has been cancelled. “His visit requires high security measures and the agencies suggested that we cancel the visit,” he said.