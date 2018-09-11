Amit Shah to hold four meetings in Jaipur today

BJP national president Amit Shah will begin the first of his five Rajasthan visits from Jaipur on Tuesday to galvanise party workers, review poll preparedness and strategy for the assembly elections, and interact with the intelligentsia.

Addressing a press conference, minister for social justice and empowerment Arun Chaturvedi said Shah would arrive in the morning and would be welcomed by the Jaipur city BJP unit.

“A motorcycle rally will welcome him and accompany him from the airport till Birla temple from where he will visit the Ganesh temple. After that he will attend the Shakti Kendra meeting of Jaipur division comprising Jaipur city, Jaipur rural, Alwar and Dausa.”

Shah will then go to Birla auditorium to address a meeting of representatives from local bodies. After that he will address a meeting of representatives of cooperatives at Suraj Maidan and return to Birla auditorium for a meeting with intellectuals.

Shah had visited Jaipur on July 21 for the state working committee meeting and organisational meetings. He had also launched chief minister Vasundhara Raje’s Rajasthan Gaurav Yatra from Char Bhuja temple in Rajsamand district on August 4.

Referring to the Bharat Bandh called by the Congress over rising fuel prices, Chaturvedi claimed that it was a “complete failure” as there was no participation of the public and the business community.

He said the Congress sought to seek political gains from the bandh but the people and business community had rejected the bandh call. “The people and business community are content and refused to participate in the bandh,” he said.

“Congress tried to create an atmosphere of fear and terror with small groups forcing traders to shut shops and inciting incidents of stone pelting in some parts of the country. But I want to thank the public and businessmen of Rajasthan who rejected the bandh call and stood by the BJP’s economic policies.”

Chaturvedi rebuffed state Congress president Sachin Pilot’s statement that the government had lowered VAT under pressure from the Congress. “The government is sensitive to the needs of the people and took the decision in the interest of the public,” he said.

The government lowered VAT on petrol and diesel by 4% on Sunday, reducing their prices by Rs 2.50 per litre. Chief minister Vasundhara Raje announced that VAT on petrol will be reduced from 30 to 26% and on diesel from 22 to 18%.The state government is bearing a Rs 2000 crore financial burden because of the decision.

On Pilot’s tweet that the government had failed to provide MSP to farmers and employment to youth, Chaturvedi said the central government has for the first time announced the highest MSP for farmers and the state government has given 15 lakh jobs to youth.

“Congress should compare MSP and employment figures under their government and then talk. Congress never hiked MSP or waived farmer loans,” Chaturvedi said.

First Published: Sep 11, 2018 01:12 IST