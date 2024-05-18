Amit Shah visited Kashmir to help candidates from BJP's ‘proxy' parties: Omar Abdullah

Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah on Friday alleged that Union home minister Amit Shah's recent Kashmir visit amid the Lok Sabha elections was to help candidates from the BJP's “proxy” parties in the ongoing national polls. National Conference vice-president Omar Abdullah is contesting from Baramulla. (PTI)

“While the BJP has not fielded its own candidates, its ‘B,’ ‘C,’ and ‘D’ teams, be it the bucket, apple, cricket bat or ink-pot, have been working on its directions,” Abdullah told reporters in Gurez.

The Jammu and Kashmir National Conference (JKNC) vice-president was referring to the election symbols of the Democratic Progressive Azad Party (DPAP), People's Conference, Apni Party and the People's Democratic Party (PDP), respectively. Incidentally, both JKNC and PDP are among members of the opposition INDIA group of opposition parties.

The four parties, Abdullah claimed, had come together on the BJP-led Centre's directions to “attack” his party.

“Recently, (DPAP) chief Ghulam Nabi Azad declared support for (jailed ex-MLA) Engineer Rashid. As far as I know Azad, he would not have taken such a decision without the permission of the Prime Minister or the home minister. So, it is a possibility that all these parties have come together only to target the National Conference,” he stated.

Rashid, who is lodged in Tihar jail, filed his nomination from the Baramulla parliamentary constituency, which is also being contested by the former chief minister. Voting for the Baramulla will be held on May 20, in the fifth leg of the seven-phase elections.

Meanwhile, the politician, 54, also called for a “relationship of friendship” with Pakistan.

“There is a new government in Pakistan and we will have a new government (referring to INDIA bloc) here after June 4. The people will decide who the Prime Minister will be. But we hope that both the countries will create such an atmosphere that we are able to establish a relationship of friendship,” Abdullah said.

(With PTI inputs)