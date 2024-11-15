Amit Shah's ‘dare’ to Rahul Gandhi in poll-bound Maharashtra: ‘Praise Veer Savarkar, Bal Thackeray’

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday hit out at the leader of opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, "daring him to praise Veer Savarkar and Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray.



“Uddhav ji, if you have the courage, get Rahul Baba to speak two good words about Veer Savarkar and Balasaheb,” PTI quoted Shah, who was addressing a rally at Hingoli in Maharashtra ahead of the November 20 state assembly elections.



“Rahul Baba's Congress party has passed a resolution in Kashmir to bring back Article 370. Rahul Baba, listen carefully, not only you but even your fourth generation cannot bring back Article 370,” Shah said. Union Home Minister Amit Shah.(PTI)

Recalling the just concluded Haryana elections where BJP sprung a surprise to win a third consecutive term, the minister said,“So much arrogance in a democracy. Look at the results, Congress was wiped out in Haryana and BJP formed the government."

‘Sonia Gandhi tried to launch her son 20 times’: Amit Shah

Mocking Rahul Gandhi, Shah added,"Sonia Gandhi tried to launch her son 20 times. Her “Rahul plane” is going to crash for the 21st time in Maharashtra elections. Maharashtra polls will decide whether the state follows the path of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Veer Savarkar or the path of Aurangzeb,"

“The BJP-led Mahayuti has chosen the path of Shivaji Maharaj and Veer Savarkar, while the Maha Vikas Aghadi people are the Aurangzeb fan club,” the Union home minister added.

Invoking the Ram temple issue and Wakf Board controversy, Shah said,"For 70 years, Congress obstructed the construction of Ram temple at Ayodhya, but Modi ji built it. In Karnataka, the Wakf Board has declared villages, temples, farmers' lands and people's houses as wakf properties. We have brought a bill to amend the Waqf Act, but Sharad Pawar and Company is opposing this bill."



“You can oppose it as much as you want, but the Modi government will change the Waqf Act with full force,” Shah said.