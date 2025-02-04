'Amit Shah's goon': Arvind Kejriwal accuses police of ‘threatening people,’ shares video

Former Delhi chief minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday reacted to a video, calling a Delhi Police officer 'Amit Shah's goon' who was allegedly threatening his party's candidate. AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal offers prayers at Hanuman temple, at Connaught Place in New Delhi on Tuesday.(X-@ArvindKejriwal)

While sharing a video posted by his party's chief media coordinator, Vikas Yogi, on X (formerly Twitter), Kejriwal wrote in Hindi, “Amit Shah's goon, disguised as a police officer, is openly threatening people. Amit Shah ji, India will not tolerate your hooliganism.”

In the video posted by Yogi, he wrote, “A Delhi Police inspector is openly threatening AAP's Bawana candidate, saying, you will not be able to do anything to me. You will get into trouble.”

On Sunday, Kejriwal accused the Bharatiya Janata Party of attacking those who did not vote for it, referring to the act as ‘Amit Shah ki gundagardi’ (hooliganism). He called on Delhiites to oppose such attacks.

Kejriwal also announced the launch of a new social media campaign with the hashtag ‘AmitShahKiGoondagardi’ on X as its response to the alleged threats.

Several video clips and messages were posted from the verified handles of Kejriwal, Delhi chief minister Atishi, Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh, AAP and other party leaders and workers.

Voting for the 70-member Delhi Assembly elections will take place on Wednesday, with a triangular contest between the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), BJP, and Congress.

The Delhi assembly elections are being viewed as a referendum on AAP's governance model and its leader Arvind Kejriwal. While AAP strives to secure a third consecutive term, the BJP aims for a comeback after 26 years.

At a rally in RK Puram, Modi criticised AAP, accusing the party of making false promises and engaging in corruption. He claimed that “AAP-da” had ruined 11 years of Delhi and asserted that a double-engine government focused on development and growth would now be elected.