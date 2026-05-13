The Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK) founder TTV Dhinakaran on Tuesday expelled its MLA S Kamaraj for “anti-party activities”, soon after he praised chief minister C Joseph Vijay on the floor of the assembly. AMMK MLA expelled after praising Vijay in TN assembly

Kamaraj, the lone AMMK legislator who won from Mannargudi in the recent assembly elections, lauded Vijay during the second day of the assembly session and expressed confidence in his leadership.

“Various leaders and many youth have come to this assembly. The future of the country is in the hands of the youth. Our chief minister is a good youth and I have confidence that he will provide excellent administration,” Kamaraj said.

Referring to the recent political developments, he added, “Some bitter incidents occurred in the past due to political conditions. Today, only chief minister C Joseph Vijay can provide efficient administration.”

The remarks triggered a sharp reaction from Dhinakaran, who accused Kamaraj of betraying the party and alliance workers. In a statement, Dhinakaran said Kamaraj’s conduct was against party discipline and announced his expulsion from AMMK.

“Kamaraj’s action is a big betrayal of party workers, alliance cadres and the people who voted for him,” he said.

The development comes days after Dhinakaran alleged that a letter submitted to governor Rajendra Arlekar expressing support to form the government had been forged. He claimed the original letter backing the AIADMK was altered to show support for the ruling Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), and accused the ruling party of “horse-trading”.