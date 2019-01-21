Amrita Singh’s uncle wanted disputed property turned into orphanage: Friend

Bollywood actress Amrita Singh’s maternal uncle with whom she had a dispute over their family property in Dehradun, wanted it to be turned into an orphanage after his death, one of his close friends claimed on Monday.

Singh and her actress daughter Sara Ali Khan, had come to Dehradun on Saturday after her uncle Madhusudan Bimbet, who was unmarried and living alone in the four-acre property in city’s Clement Town area, died of cancer on the same day. After performing his last rites, she, through her counsel Manoj Saili submitted an application to the local police station, requesting they ensure that the property is not illegally occupied by anyone in their absence. She left the city the same night.

A case related to the claim on the property between Singh, and Bimbet, 68, is before a local court since 2016.

“Bimbet was living in the property since last 22-23 years. He had wanted to turn the property into an orphanage after his death. He

conveyed the wish to me before dying,” said D K Semwal, who was one of his close friends.

Semwal said that he and other friends would work to fulfil Bimbet’s wish.

“He was a very dear friend of mine and I have no interest his property. He was lovingly called Chotu among the friends, so I along

with other friends would open an foundation named Chotu Bimbet to work for the orphanage,” he added.

He expressed his sadness that when Bimbet was in his last stage of life and hospitalized, nobody from his family including Singh, had come to visit him.

“When he was admitted in ICU, no family member came to visit him. But when he died, Singh, along with her daughter, came down to Dehradun and gave the application to police regarding the property. They also performed his last rites in an incomplete way and left. It is sad that property became more important than human relations,” said Semwal.

Bimbet had two sisters, Ruksana, whose daughter is Amrita and Tahira who lives in Goa. Ruksana had passed away few years ago.

Contacted for comments, Singh’s counsel said that the case is sub-judice and “the application given by them to police consisted just basic information that as now nobody would be living in the property, nobody should occupy it”.

“The dispute erupted after Bimbet tried to sell whole property in 2016 to which Singh and the other sister objected citing their own share in it. Now after Bimbet’s death, the court will decide the further course of action,” he said.

Station house officer, Clement Town, Dharmendra Rautela, while confirming receiving of application from Singh and her counsel, said that Bimbet’s counsel had also given a similar application to police on Saturday.

“Tahira, the only alive sister of Bimbet would also come Dehradun in the next few days after knowing about his death. However, police can’t take any action as the matter is before court,” he said.

