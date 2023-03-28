Watch | Amritpal Singh seen in Delhi wearing a mask and no turban

In a fresh CCTV footage, radical Sikh leader Amritpal Singh has been seen on a Delhi street, police suspect. Apparently, he flaunts a different look as his hair hangs loose with no turban and the Khalistani leader wears a mask. The CCTV footage is from March 21, three days after the Punjab Police launched a massive crackdown against Amritpal Singh and his Waris Punjab De. Amritpal is still absconding and the Indian government has already asked the Nepal government to not allow Amritpal Singh to flee to another country. Read | Twitter blocks BBC's Punjabi handle amid Amritpal Singh manhunt New CCTV footage (left) shows Amritpal Singh walking on a Delhi road. On Monday, a photo of Amritpal Singh having an energy drink with Papalpreet went viral

'Close to catch Amritpal Singh'

The Punjab government on Tuesday told the high court that they are close to catch Amritpal Singh, though he has not been arrested yet. Talks are on with other agencies for the operation, the government said. Read | Amritpal Singh's new picture surfaces — maroon turban, sunglasses and a can

Where is Amritpal Singh now?

Since Amritpal Singh escaped Punjab after the police started a dramatic chase on March 18, the Khalistani leader is believed to have travelled to Haryana and Delhi. And now that the government has approached the Nepal government, it can be assumed that the intelligence thinks his present location is in Nepal.

Only CCTV footage, not Amritpal Singh

Amritpal Singh has been seen several times after his escape on CCTV footage. While he remains elusive, photos on social media indicate that there have been selfies taken as Amritpal Singh and his aide Papalpreet bluff the police. Amritpal Singh was seen in CCTV footage on a bike, on a motorised cart, walking under an umbrella in Haryana, in a jacket in Punjab and now in a new avatar in Delhi. On Monday, a photo of the Khalistani leader having an energy drink went viral. It was not a CCTV footage, but a photo apparently taken by Papalpreet and shared on the internet.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON