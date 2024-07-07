Amritpal Singh's sharp reaction after mother says he is not Khalistani supporter

Khadoor Sahib MP Amritpal Singh has disowned a statement made by his mother, Balwinder Kaur, about his stand on “Khalistan”, a secessionist idea promoted by the hardliners for a separate Sikh nation, on the day of his oath-taking, as per a written statement issued by the jailed Sikh leader from the jail through his team on Saturday night. Amritpal Singh. (HT File)

Replying to a query of newsmen on July 5, his mother said, “Amritpal Singh is not a supporter of Khalistan. Raising a voice for the rights of Punjab and working for the betterment of the youths do not make anyone a supporter of Khalistan. He contested the elections within the limits of the Indian constitution. Now, he has also taken an oath of the constitution. In such a situation, he should not be mentioned as the same”.

Video of this statement went viral over social media, which invited criticism from the Sikh hardliners, who raised objections over it. On Saturday, his mother appealed to the Sikh segments not to decode her statement in the wrong sense.

On Saturday night, Amritpal’s statement also surfaced. “When I discovered today the statement made by Mata ji yesterday, I felt deeply hurt. Even though I believe Mata Ji spoke unknowingly, such a statement should never come from my family or anyone who supports me”, it reads.

He said, “Dreaming of Khalsa Raj is not just a right but a matter of immense pride. Countless Sikhs have laid down their lives for this dream, and we cannot even fathom stepping back from this sacred path. I have often declared from stages that if ever faced with choosing between the Panth and my family, I will always choose the Panth without hesitation”.

“The historical example of Baba Banda Singh Bahadar’s young companion stands as a testament to this principle. When the mother tried to save her son by denying his Sikh identity, the boy bravely proclaimed that if she claims I am not a Sikh, then she is not my mother. Though this example may seem harsh for this situation, it profoundly captures the essence of unwavering commitment”, he said.

“I unequivocally warn my family that not even thinking about compromising on the concept is Sikh State could be entertained. Such lapses must never occur in future while engaging with the Sangat”, he added.

It is worth mentioning here that the issue of Khalistan remained missing from the poll campaign of the radical Sikh leader, and he was mainly projected as an anti-drug crusader and religious preacher.