SAD opposes further detention of Amritpal

Opposing the Punjab government’s move to extend the detention of radical preacher Amritpal Singh under the National Security Act (NSA), Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Thursday termed it a violation of the constitutional provisions, basic human rights and civil liberties. Sukhbir Singh Badal

Issuing a statement here, he emphasised that his party was fully committed to the atmosphere of peace and communal harmony in the state. He stated that his party was firmly opposed to “repressive black” laws, like the NSA and the UAPA.

The SAD president further said he had clarified many times in the past that his party was guided by the sacred principles taught to us by the great Gurus so “we oppose repression and injustice even against our opponents”.

According to Sukhbir, “Our ideological differences with Amritpal Singh apart, we will oppose repression and injustice against him or against anyone else.”