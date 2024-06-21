 SAD opposes further detention of Amritpal - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Jun 21, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

SAD opposes further detention of Amritpal

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Jun 21, 2024 09:02 AM IST

Sukhbir Singh Badal emphasises that his party is fully committed to the atmosphere of peace and communal harmony in the state.

Opposing the Punjab government’s move to extend the detention of radical preacher Amritpal Singh under the National Security Act (NSA), Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Thursday termed it a violation of the constitutional provisions, basic human rights and civil liberties.

Sukhbir Singh Badal
Sukhbir Singh Badal

Issuing a statement here, he emphasised that his party was fully committed to the atmosphere of peace and communal harmony in the state. He stated that his party was firmly opposed to “repressive black” laws, like the NSA and the UAPA.

Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how

The SAD president further said he had clarified many times in the past that his party was guided by the sacred principles taught to us by the great Gurus so “we oppose repression and injustice even against our opponents”.

According to Sukhbir, “Our ideological differences with Amritpal Singh apart, we will oppose repression and injustice against him or against anyone else.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Chandigarh / SAD opposes further detention of Amritpal
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, June 21, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On