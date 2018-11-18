Today in New Delhi, India
LIVE BLOG

Amritsar blast updates: Won’t let forces of terror destroy our peace, says Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh

By HT Correspondent | Nov 18, 2018 15:10 IST
A blast at a spiritual gathering in Amritsar’s Nirankari Bhawan on Sunday killed at least three people and injured 10, police said.

Two armed men on a motorcycle forced their way into a building where the Nirankari spiritual group was meeting, in Rajasansi area in Punjab’s Amritsar, according to eyewitnesses.

They brandished their pistol while entering the premises before throwing a hand grenade at the crowd, said the bystanders.

3:05 pm IST

Won’t let forces of terror destroy our peace: Punjab CM 

“I appeal to the people of Punjab to maintain peace in wake of Amritsar bomb blast. I urge them not to panic and to remain calm. We will not let the forces of terror destroy our hard earned peace,” said Punjab CM.

2:50 pm IST

Punjab CM reviews law and order situation in Punjab

Punjab CM Amarinder Singh reviewed the law and order situation in the state in the wake of the grenade attack on a religious congregation on the outskirts of Amritsar city which left three persons dead. While reviewing the law and order situation, Singh directed the Home Secretary, DGP, DG (Law and Order) and DG Intelligence to rush to Rajasansi in Amritsar to supervise investigations, an official spokesman said here.

2:33 pm IST

Punjab CM Amarinder Singh announces Rs 5 lakh ex-gratia

Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh has announced Rs 5 lakh compensation for the kin of the dead and free treatment for the injured.

2:23 pm IST

A cowardly act: Kejriwal

AAP convener and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal has called the grenade attack on the spiritual gathering in Amritsar “a cowardly act”.

2:02 pm IST

AAP’s HS Phoolka condemns Amritsar grenade attack

AAP leader and leader of the opposition in the Punjab legislative assembly HS Phoolka condemned the attack, calling it a “ghastly act of killing innocents.”

“This reminds us Maur blasts conducted by followers of Ram Rahim and Congress candidate in 2017,” he said.

1:37 pm IST

Injured admitted in Guru Nanak Dev and Ivy hospital in Amritsar

The injured have been admitted in Guru Nanak Dev Hospital and Ivy Hospital in Amritsar, police said, adding that they are investigating the blast. 