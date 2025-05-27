Search Search
Tuesday, May 27, 2025
Suspected Babbar Khalsa terrorist killed in blast in Amritsar, probe on

ByHT News Desk
May 27, 2025 12:06 PM IST

Amritsar blast: Initially treated as a case of mishandling explosive material, officials are now probing a terror angle.

A suspected terrorist was killed in a powerful explosion at the Majitha Road Bypass area of Punjab’s Amritsar, officials said. The blast took place on Tuesday morning at around 9.30am.

The blast took place on Tuesday morning at around 9.30am.(Sameer Sehgal/HT Photo)
The blast took place on Tuesday morning at around 9.30am.(Sameer Sehgal/HT Photo)

According to local media reports, the man's arms were blown off in the blast. Initially treated as a case of mishandling explosive material, officials are now probing a terror angle.

Local residents, startled by the loud explosion, rushed to the scene and immediately informed the police. Authorities arrived promptly and launched an investigation.

At first, police ruled out the involvement of gangsters or terrorists, suspecting that the man - believed to be a scrap dealer - might have been attempting to dismantle an old bomb found among metal waste, which exploded during the process.

The injured man was rushed to the hospital in critical condition. However, later in the day, a government spokesperson confirmed that the individual is a "suspected terrorist," told news agency ANI.

Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today and Latest News, with including Mumbai Weather Today on Hindustan Times.
News / India News / Suspected Babbar Khalsa terrorist killed in blast in Amritsar, probe on
