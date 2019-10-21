e-paper
Amritsar’s Heritage Street gets free Wi-Fi facility

For the first half-an-hour, users can browser internet at 3 mbps speed and then the speed will reduce to 1 mbps

india Updated: Oct 21, 2019 22:38 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Amritsar
Wi-Fi facility was setup at the Heritage Street in Amritsar at a cost of ₹2.21 crore.
Wi-Fi facility was setup at the Heritage Street in Amritsar at a cost of ₹2.21 crore.(HT PHOTO)
         

Amritsar Smart City Limited (ASCL) on Monday launched free Wi-Fi facility at the Heritage Street at a cost of ₹2.21 crore.

The free internet facility, which was inaugurated by Member of Parliament (MP) from Amritsar Gurjeet Singh Aujla, mayor Karamjit Singh Rintu and ASCL chief executive officer (CEO) Komal Mittal on Monday, is also the ASCL’s first project to be completely executed.

ASCL CEO Komal Mittal said, “Wi-Fi service will have a reach of 800m, starting from Partition Museum to open space in front of the Golden Temple. Around 20 access points are available at the stretch. The internet will not be operational inside the Golden Temple and in its parkarma.”

Mittal said the users will get the free facility for one hour. For the first half-an-hour, the users can browser internet at 3 mbps speed and then the speed will reduce to 1 mbps in another half. Those who want to use the internet beyond the one-hour limit, they will have to buy the internet plans, said Mittal.

MP Aujla said, “Thousands of people, including foreign tourists, visit the Golden Temple daily. They faced difficulty in the absence of internet facility. ASCL project will solve that problem.”

Mayor Rintu said other projects, including sanitary napkin vending machines, PET bottle crusher machines, water ATMs at Heritage Street, will also be made operational soon.

First Published: Oct 21, 2019 22:37 IST

