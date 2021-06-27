Amrut Mahotsav: PM Modi urges all to take part in celebrations leading to 75th Independence Day

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday urged all citizens to take part in the events being held across the nation as part of the Amruta Mahotsav, which is being celebrated to mark the 75th Independence Day of India on August 15, 2022.

"The 75th Independence Day should be an inspiration for us. Our mantra should be 'India first', it should be the basis of all our decisions," PM Modi said while addressing the 78th episode of his monthly radio programme Mann Ki Baat. "We will talk in detail about preparations being carried out for the even't celebration when we meet for our next Mann Ki Baat episode," the PM said.

Amruta Mahotsav, being celebrated as a 'people's movement' by the government of India, will be managed by a national implementation committee which will be headed by Union home minister Amit Shah.

As part of the celebrations, India will remember its freedom fighters and rekindle the history related to them, PM Modi said. "I had asked the youth to research and write on our freedom struggle on one of the earlier Mann Ki Baat episodes. The purpose of this exercise was to make young talent, thinking and opinion come forward. I was pleased to find that more than 2,500 youths carried out this task," he said.

The PM had launched 'Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav' in Gujarat last month. He paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi and all other freedom fighters who lost their lives fighting for the country’s independence before flagging off the event.

“I pay my respects at the feet of Bapu on this auspicious occasion. I bow to the feet of all the great personalities who sacrificed their lives during the freedom struggle of the country and lead the country. I salute them,” he said.

'Azadi ka Amrut Mahotsav' means the "elixir of the energy of freedom," the PM said. "...it means the nectar of inspiration from freedom fighters, the nectar of new ideas, the nectar of new resolutions. and the nectar of self-reliance," he said, adding that this nectar of inspiration from the past will serve to further inspire the coming generations of this country.