Home / India News / Amruta Fadnavis’ thumbs up to Saamana’s new editor Rashmi Thackeray

Amruta Fadnavis’ thumbs up to Saamana’s new editor Rashmi Thackeray

Amruta Fadnavis, wife of former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis said India needs more women in top leadership positions to represent the issues of women and society.

india Updated: Mar 01, 2020 17:11 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
CM Uddhav Thackeray and wife Rashmi wait to for their car as the King of the Kingdom of Sweden Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia  leaves Raj Bhavan in Mumbai.(Kunal Patil/HT Photo)
         

Days after she called Maharashtra tourism minister Aaditya Thackeray “a cocooned worm”, Amruta Fadnavis praised his mother Rashmi Thackeray on her appointment as new editor of the Shiv Sena’s mouthpiece Saamana.

“Congratulations & best wishes to Smt #RashmiThackeray for being appointed as new Editor of #Saamana !Our country needs more women in top leadership positions to represent the issues of women & society & also have a platform to voice their opinions in matters of public importance!”, she tweeted.

Rashmi Thackeray is chief minister Uddhav Thackeray’s wife.

The last page of the Sunday edition of the Marathi-language newspaper carried Rashmi Thackeray’s name as the editor, effectively making an announcement of the development. Senior Shiv Sena leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut will remain as its executive editor.

On Wednesday, Amruta Fadnavis had taken on Aaditya Thackeray after he took a swipe her husband for commenting that Shiv Saniks were “wearing bangles” for its silence on AIMIM leader Waris Pathan’s controversial remark recently.

While Fadnavis did not respond to Thackeray’s tweet, Amruta didn’t let it pass, and in a scathing tweet, called the Sena youth wing leader a “cocooned worm”.

“A cocooned worm will never understand the ‘Pun’ of life ! It’s meant to thrive on the glory of the silken life woven for its comfort by its ancestors @AUThackeray ! Proud of ur struggles @Dev_Fadnavis & each and every hardworking member of @BJP4Maharashtra !” she tweeted.

Aaditya Thackery did not respond to that barb.

