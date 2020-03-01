Amruta Fadnavis’ thumbs up to Saamana’s new editor Rashmi Thackeray

india

Updated: Mar 01, 2020 17:11 IST

Days after she called Maharashtra tourism minister Aaditya Thackeray “a cocooned worm”, Amruta Fadnavis praised his mother Rashmi Thackeray on her appointment as new editor of the Shiv Sena’s mouthpiece Saamana.

Amruta Fadnavis, wife of former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis said India needs more women in top leadership positions to represent the issues of women and society.

“Congratulations & best wishes to Smt #RashmiThackeray for being appointed as new Editor of #Saamana !Our country needs more women in top leadership positions to represent the issues of women & society & also have a platform to voice their opinions in matters of public importance!”, she tweeted.

Rashmi Thackeray is chief minister Uddhav Thackeray’s wife.

The last page of the Sunday edition of the Marathi-language newspaper carried Rashmi Thackeray’s name as the editor, effectively making an announcement of the development. Senior Shiv Sena leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut will remain as its executive editor.

On Wednesday, Amruta Fadnavis had taken on Aaditya Thackeray after he took a swipe her husband for commenting that Shiv Saniks were “wearing bangles” for its silence on AIMIM leader Waris Pathan’s controversial remark recently.

While Fadnavis did not respond to Thackeray’s tweet, Amruta didn’t let it pass, and in a scathing tweet, called the Sena youth wing leader a “cocooned worm”.

“A cocooned worm will never understand the ‘Pun’ of life ! It’s meant to thrive on the glory of the silken life woven for its comfort by its ancestors @AUThackeray ! Proud of ur struggles @Dev_Fadnavis & each and every hardworking member of @BJP4Maharashtra !” she tweeted.

Aaditya Thackery did not respond to that barb.