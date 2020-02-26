‘Cocooned worm’: Amruta Fadnavis jabs Aaditya Thackeray over barb at husband

india

Updated: Feb 26, 2020 15:33 IST

Maharashtra tourism minister Aaditya Thackeray who took a swipe on Wednesday at former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis for commenting that Shiv Saniks were “wearing bangles” for its silence on AIMIM leader Waris Pathan’s controversial remark recently, found himself in the line of fire of Fadnavis’ wife Amruta.

“Shri @Dev_Fadnavis ji, normally I choose not to comment back. Kindly apologise abt bangles comment: bangles are worn by the strongest of all- the women. Politics can go on, but we need to change this discourse. Rather disgraceful coming from a fmr CM,” Thackeray had tweeted.

While Fadnavis did not respond to Thackeray’s tweet, Amruta didn’t let it pass, and in a scathing tweet, called the Sena youth wing leader a “cocooned worm”.

“A cocooned worm will never understand the ‘Pun’ of life ! It’s meant to thrive on the glory of the silken life woven for its comfort by its ancestors @AUThackeray ! Proud of ur struggles @Dev_Fadnavis & each and every hardworking member of @BJP4Maharashtra !” she tweeted.

Aaditya Thakeray’s criticism of Fadnavis came after the BJP leader targeted the Shiv Sena for its silence over the recent controversial remark by AIMIM leader Waris Pathan. On Tuesday, Fadnavis said the Uddhav Thackeray-led party might be “wearing bangles” but the BJP was not and knew how to ive a befitting reply.

Fadnavis’ comment came during an address at a protest by the BJP against Maharashtra government over issues related to farmers and women.

At a rally against the controversial Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in Karnataka earlier this month, AIMIM national spokesman Pathan is reported to have said that “15 crore (Muslims) are enough for 100 crore (Hindus)” in the country.

Last Saturday, Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh said the state police was probing Pathan’s comments. Pathan is an ex-MLA from Mumbai.

Deshmukh who is from the nationalist Congress Party (NCP), had also said that his department would take appropriate action, if necessary, against Pathan.