Anand Mahindra pays tribute to uncle Keshub: ‘Travel well, I know you must be…’

Businessman Anand Mahindra, on Thursday paid tributes to the chairman emeritus of Mahindra & Mahindra, and his uncle, who died yesterday. Taking to Twitter, Anand posted a monochrome picture of his uncle, in which he can be seen seated in an open jeep, with a garland on the bonnet - presumably the vehicle was driven off for the first time. "Travel well, Uncle Keshub. I know you must be exploring new, off-road trails wherever you are," he wrote along with the image. Veteran industrialist Keshub Mahindra died on Wednesday morning.

Social media users also paid their tributes to the legendary businessman.

Born on October 9, 1923, in Shimla, Keshub was an alumnus of Wharton, University of Pennsylvania. He joined his father's company in 1947 and helped steer the conglomerate from being a mere utility vehicle manufacturer to expanding into software services, hospitality, and real estate sectors. The originally automotive-focused Mahindra group is now known for its diverse business portfolio.

Under his leadership, M&M acquired Punjab Tractors and Gujarat Tractors, South Korean company SsangYong Motor, entered the two-wheeler market and also marked a foray into the electric vehicle (EV) market by buying REVA. He was also instrumental in stitching business partnerships with Willys Corporation, Mitsubishi, International Harvester, United Technologies, British Telecom among others.

The Mahindra patriarch has served on the boards of several companies including SAIL, Tata Steel, Tata Chemicals, Indian Hotels, IFC, and ICICI. He was also part of the Sachar Commission on Company Law & MRTP and the Central Advisory Council of Industries and a member of the Prime Minister’s Council on Trade & Industry in New Delhi from 2004 to 2010.

