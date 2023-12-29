‘Uber cool’: Anand Mahindra praises Meghalaya CM after viral guitar video

Mahindra & Mahindra chairman Anand Mahindra on Thursday took to X, formerly Twitter, to praise Meghalaya chief minister Conrad K Sangma after the latter's video strumming a guitar to a song by the band Iron Maiden went viral. Social media was buzzing after Sangma shared the video on Instagram, where he is seen showcasing his guitar skills, playing Iron Maiden's 'Wasted Years'. (Screengrab/Instagram)

Sharing the video on X, Mahindra asked Sangma to perform at the Mahindra Blues music festival.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

Mahindra wrote, “Uber cool… we need you out here at the @mahindrablues in Feb @SangmaConrad!”

Social media was buzzing after Sangma shared the video on Instagram, where he is seen showcasing his guitar skills, playing Iron Maiden's 'Wasted Years'.

As reported by PTI, Sangma's performance, at the Roof Top Cafe cafe in Tura on December 26, was part of a reunion of his rock band ‘Saga’. Meghalaya CM was once a member of the band during his college days in Delhi.

Sharing the video, Sangma wrote, “Another rocking night ... iron maiden this time...”

Iron Maiden's 'Wasted Years' marked the 14th single release from the English heavy metal band. It served as the inaugural track from their 'Somewhere in Time' album, which made its debut in 1986.

This is not the first time that Sangma has picked up his guitar. Earlier this month, he posted a video on Instagram where he was jamming with rock band Colours. He said it was “one of the best bands I have played with”.

What is the Mahindra Blues Festival?

Mahindra Blues is a music festival that has been running for nearly 13 years now. With an event every year, the festival “has put the blues genre on the global map and is one of the largest blues festivals in Asia”, the Mahindra Blues website says.

The festival's website states, “An iconic 70-year Bollywood Studio is the home of The Mahindra Blues Festival and is held annually in the second weekend of February.” The next event is set to be held on February 10 and 11, 2024.