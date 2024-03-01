Anant Ambani's wedding: Nita Ambani reveals 2 ‘important’ wishes

Nita Ambani, the chairperson of the Reliance Foundation and mother of Anant Ambani, has expressed her deep connection to arts and culture, emphasizing its importance in her life. As preparations for her son's pre-wedding festivities unfolded in Jamnagar, Gujarat, Nita Ambani shared the two wishes she had in mind for the occasion. In a video featuring Jamnagar's artisans and township, Nita Ambani expressed her gratitude to India, emphasizing its rich culture and traditions. Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant sported their brightest smiles as they posed with Nita Ambani for the cameras.(HT File)

“Throughout my life, I’ve been inspired by arts and culture. It has deeply moved me and I’m very passionate about it," she said.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

“When it came to my youngest son Anant’s wedding with Radhika, I had two important wishes. First, I wanted to celebrate our roots. Jamnagar holds a special place in our hearts and has a profound significance. Gujarat is where we come from. It’s where Mukesh [Ambani] and his father built the refinery and I started my career by converting this arid and desert-like area into a lush green township and a vibrant community," Nita Ambani added.

"Second, I wanted the celebration to be a tribute to our arts and culture and a reflection of our heritage and culture created by the hands, hearts and hard work of our talented creative minds,” she said.

Anant Ambani, the youngest son of Mukesh and Nita Ambani, is marrying Radhika Merchant, the daughter of industrialist Viren Merchant and his wife Shaila Merchant. The three-day pre-wedding bash, scheduled from March 1 to 3, will be attended by prominent figures including Mark Zuckerberg, Bill Gates, and several celebrities from India and abroad.

The event features themed nights, each with a specific dress code. Entertainment takes centre stage at the Ambani celebration, with an impressive lineup of musical performances by global sensations like Rihanna, as well as popular Indian artists such as Arijit Singh, Diljit Dosanjh, and the talented music composer duo Ajay-Atul.

The recent 'Lagan Lakhvanu' ceremony in Jamnagar kicked off the wedding festivities, hosting a cozy gathering of Ambani women and the soon-to-be bride, dressed in exquisite traditional attire crafted by Anamika Khanna. With the countdown to the main event underway, anticipation builds for the extravagant celebration set to epitomize the grandeur of an opulent Indian wedding.

(With PTI inputs)