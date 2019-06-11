Anarchy in Bengal: BJP leader in letter to Centre

Bharatiya Janata Party leader Mukul Roy on Tuesday squarely blamed West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee for the clashes in North 24 Parganas’ Sandeshkhali on Saturday that left three people dead and shot off a letter to Union home minister Amit Shah requesting him to take immediate action to safeguard the life of people of West Bengal as complete “anarchy and chaos” prevailed due to violence in the state.

Roy hit out at Banerjee after visiting the families of the two slain party workers in Basirhat. “An FIR has to be registered against Mamata Banerjee since she has been instigating violence in the state. Actually, there were no clashes here,” he said.

He also demanded an investigation into the violence by anti-terror probe agency NIA.

Roy alleged that Pradip Mondal and Sukanta Mondal as well as Debdas Mondal, who has been missing since Saturday, were dragged out of their houses, taken to nearby pisciculture farms and brutally killed. “Sheikh Shahjahan (TMC president of Sandeshkhali block I) led the attack,” he claimed.

Reacting to Roy’s suggestion on an FIR against Banerjee, TMC minister Jyoti Priya Mallick said, “In their hurry to grab power, BJP leaders are saying whatever is coming to their mind. Their wish will never be fulfilled.”

Roy in his letter to Shah said: “...there has been a wind of change throughout West Bengal and having sensed that, the cadres, ministers at the instance of chief minister are creating reign of terror and unleashed an unprecedented violence/terror on our party workers... there has been a complete breakdown of State machinery as if we are in a state of emergency.”

Roy said that “there is complete anarchy and chaos” in West Bengal.

“All the incidents of violence throughout the state is carried out by cadres of Trinamool Congress with active help and support of the administration at the direct instance of... Mamata Banerjee,” Roy said.

The political violence and blame game between the ruling TMC and the BJP continued unabated in Bengal after Saturday’s Basirhat killings.

Two persons were killed in Bhatpara in North 24-Parganas district when crude bombs were hurled at them and one was clobbered to death in Galsi of East Burdwan district since Monday night. “They (BJP) have killed two of our men in Bhatpara and one in Galsi last night,” Banerjee said on Tuesday.

On Monday night, Mohammad Halim was killed on the spot and Mukhtar Ahmed succumbed to injuries in a hospital after they were hit by bombs in Bhatpara area. North 24 Parganas district TMC president and minister Jyoti Priya Mallick echoed Banerjee, alleging that armed goons patronised by BJP’s new Barrackpore MP Arjun Singh hurled bombs at them.

The third death on Monday night was in Galsi, about 126 km from Kolkata, where Jaideb Roy was clobbered when he was returning home. He died in hospital on Tuesday morning.

(With agency inputs)

First Published: Jun 11, 2019 23:49 IST