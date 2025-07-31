Ancient Piprahwa gems linked to Lord Buddha return to India after 127 years

The Piprahwa Gems, of Lord Buddha, made its way back to India on Wednesday, after 127 years following an auction that was planned for earlier this year. India's Minister of Culture and Tourism Gajendra Singh Shekhawat prays after he received repatriated sacred Piprahwa Gems of the Historical Buddha.(via REUTERS)

The return of the gems, comprising hundreds of jewels linked to Buddha's remains, was hailed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. "A joyous day for our cultural heritage!" PM Modi wrote as he took to X to express his joy.

“It would make every Indian proud,” the Prime minister added on his official X handle.

What is all about the ensemble?

The precious collection of more than 300 gems date back to the ancient Mauryan Empire, nearly about 240-200 BCE.

The gems were excavated in 1898, from an age old stupa in Piprahwa, which is located in present day Uttar Pradesh. The excavation was carried out by an English estate manager named William Claxton Peppe. Fragments of bones, which are believed to be of Lord Buddha were also unearthed alongside the jewels.

Peppe was later allowed to keep more than 300 duplicate gems, which remained in his family, according to a Reuters report.

The journey of the Piprahwa jewels

The Piprahwa jewel collection was earlier scheduled to be auctioned in May 2025 by Sotheby's, a realty firm, in Hong Kong.

The auction sale was postponed shortly after the Indian government threatened legal action and demanded the jewels be returned.

Following the legal threat, Sotheby's subsequently identified Indian conglomerate Godrej Industries Group as buyer. It secured a sale that saw the permanent return of the Piprahwa gems to India, where they would be placed on public display.

"Sotheby’s is delighted to have facilitated the return of the Piprahwa Gems to India," the auction house said in a statement late on Wednesday.

A Reuters report quoted India's Ministry of Culture as saying that it was an exemplary public-private partnership and the initiative aligned with Modi’s broader mission to reclaim and celebrate India's ancient cultural and spiritual heritage from across the world.