Andhra CM Jagan Reddy urges SC to restart Amravati land scam probe
- When the matter came up before a bench of Justices Ashok Bhushan and R Subhash Reddy on Friday, the bench adjourned it to April 7 as it had no time for a full fledged hearing.
The Andhra Pradesh government told the Supreme Court on Friday that the probe into the Amravati land scam involving the state’s former Advocate General and daughters of a sitting Supreme Court judge, should go on and the state has no objection if the same is court-monitored and handled by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).
The statement came forth in a petition filed by Andhra Pradesh government challenging an order of the Andhra Pradesh High Court which imposed a blanket ban on media in September 2020 to report on contents of the first information report (FIR) registered by state’s Anti Corruption Bureau. The FIR disclosed the alleged role played by former Advocate General Dammlapati Srinivas and 12 others in purchasing land in Amravati - the proposed state capital – at a throwaway price. On November 25 last year, the Supreme Court had lifted the media gag order imposed by the HC.
When the matter came up before a bench of Justices Ashok Bhushan and R Subhash Reddy on Friday, the bench adjourned it to April 7 as it had no time for a full fledged hearing. Senior advocate Rajeev Dhavan who appeared for the state government told the Court that it was willing to concede to three demands put forth by the alleged accused. “No coercive action will be taken against the accused. Let the case be investigated by the Central Bureau of Investigation and it can be court-monitored. These are some assurances we are willing to give that will cover nearly three quarters of the case of the other side. But let the investigation continue.”
The bench said, “The other side have heard what you have said. They will respond to your suggestion by the next date of hearing.” This is not the first time the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government has offered to transfer the case to CBI. In September 2020, Reddy had met Union Home Minister Amit Shah and requested the Centre to order a CBI probe into the alleged irregularities in Amravati land deals during the previous Telugu Desam Party (TDP) regime.
Presently, the case investigation has been stalled by the same order of the High Court by which the media gag was imposed. The apex court has not disturbed the directions of the HC staying investigation and no coercive action against Srinivas. The top court, however, restrained the High Court not to finally decide the writ petition pending before it.
As per the FIR, between June and December 2014, speculation was rife about Amravati being the prospective new capital of the state. Srinivas was Additional Advocate General from June 2014 to May 2016 and Advocate General from May 2016 to May 2019. Preliminary probe by ACB revealed that Srinivas was privy to information about exact location of future capital and with an intention to make pecuniary gain, his brother-in-law acquired close to 16 plots near Amravati. Some of these plots were sold to Srinivas, his wife and father-in-law at the same rates at which it was purchased from landowners. Certain plots were similarly sold to other individuals named in the FIR, which included close relatives of a senior Supreme Court judge, Justice NV Ramana.
Action in this case began on March 23, 2020 when the state government wrote to Union Government seeking probe by Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) into alleged irregularities in allotment of land at Amravati. This was based on findings of a Cabinet sub-committee in December 2019. A special investigation team was constituted in February 2020 which too got stayed by the High Court. On September 5, a fresh complaint raising the same allegation was filed that was marked to ACB. A preliminary enquiry led to lodging of FIR on September 15.
Srinivas told the Court on the previous date that as the state’s law officer he appeared in several criminal cases lodged against the present Chief Minister. His lawyers argued that it was “absurd to say that a law officer had prior knowledge of the exact location of capital” and told the Court that he was forced to approach the HC as secret investigation was started against him by digging information from income tax department and registration of FIR in order to “defame and scandalize” his reputation.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
NIA probes Jamaat-e-Islami’s J&K chapter
- According to Indian agencies, the JeI has maintained that J&K is a disputed territory.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
YSRC bags all 6 MLC seats unopposed; silent on abolition of legislative council
- Interestingly, the election of the six YSRC members comes at a time when a resolution adopted by the Jagan Mohan Reddy government in the state assembly in January 2020, seeking abolition of the legislative council, is still pending with the Union home ministry.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Andhra CM Jagan Reddy urges SC to restart Amravati land scam probe
- When the matter came up before a bench of Justices Ashok Bhushan and R Subhash Reddy on Friday, the bench adjourned it to April 7 as it had no time for a full fledged hearing.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
6 new cases of UK’s Covid-19 strain found in Indore, warning issued
- Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan also held a review meeting on Friday to discuss with the divisional commissioners the steps being taken to contain the spread of the infection.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Container Corporation of India to push production, end dependency on China
- There is a cost difference of about 25-30 per cent in containers made in India and abroad.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India pushes China for disengagement at remaining friction points on LAC
- After an agreement last month on pulling back frontline troops along with armoured vehicles and artillery from strategic heights around Pangong Lake, the two sides have been unable to make progress on disengagement at other friction points such as Depsang, Hot Springs and Gogra.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Assam farmer sentenced to time in jail for death of elephant by electrocution
- According to state government figures, between 2011 and 2019, at least 90 elephants have fallen prey to electrocution.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
BJP releases first list of 70 candidates for Assam polls
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kerala CM and Speaker knew about gold smuggling, HC told
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Quad summit to become feature of Indo-Pacific engagement': Morrison
- Australian PM Scott Morrison said the Quad Summit was one of the first things he and US president Joe Biden had discussed.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Greta's comments on farm stir not bilateral issue between India, Sweden: MEA
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Government constitutes panel to commemorate 75 years of India's independence
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
5 states see fresh spike in daily cases; Delhi, Gujarat, MP latest additions
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
SKM seeks judicial probe into Republic day tractor rally clashes in Delhi
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Top court reprieve for Kerala gold smuggling accused IAS officer M Sivasankar
- The bench of Justices Ashok Bhushan and R Subhash Reddy issued notice to Sivasankar on ED’s plea but refused to stay the HC order. The bench enquired from the counsel for Sivasankar if he was already out of jail.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox