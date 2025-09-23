Andhra CM Naidu calls for developing in-house tech to fuel innovations

Hyderabad: Andhra Pradesh chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Monday appealed to young technocrats to become partners in developing Swadeshi technology to make India No. 1 in the world in technology innovations Andhra Pradesh chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Monday appealed to young technocrats to become partners in developing Swadeshi technology. (HT PHOTO)

“Though we are strong in technology, we are still depending on other countries for various needs. We need to develop inhouse technology without depending on the developed countries,” Naidu said, while participating as chief guest at the 28th national conference on e-governance at Visakhapatnam with the theme of Civil Service and Digital Transformation.

Stating that India is the largest user of artificial intelligence, the chief minister said it should make the best use of our inhouse talent. Citing the example of South Korea’s expertise in the semiconductor sector, he said Prime Minister Narendra Modi was encouraging the same in India.

“Likewise, Andhra Pradesh is going to develop Quantum Valley in Amaravati, space city near Sriharikota, drone city in Orwakal, electronic city and Medtech Park in Visakhapatnam. The civil servants, most of whom were from IITs and IIMs, should become partners of quantum technology and other emerging new technologies,” he said.

Naidu expressed confidence that India will emerge as the third largest economy by 2028 and No. 1 by 2047, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. “Our government will lead this technology revolution in Andhra Pradesh and the people will lead the revolution to contribute for national development,” he said.

The chief minister said he was keen on promoting emerging technologies. He recalled that in his earlier stints, he had introduced e-Seva, Mee-Seva earlier and e-Governance. “One public policy will change system and by using technology we can bring transparency in administration,” he said.

Earlier addressing the conference, additional secretary in the Union ministry of electronics and information technology Abhishek Singh praised the Whats app governance introduced by the state government. He said the same services would be extended to all the states.