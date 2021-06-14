Andhra doctors help woman deliver healthy baby before she succumbs to Covid-19

Doctors at King George Hospital here managed to save the baby of a pregnant woman, just seconds before she succumbed to Covid-19 complications during the delivery, hospital officials said.

Andhra Pradesh Deputy chief Minister alla Nani appreciated the efforts of doctors who had on Saturday carried out an extremely challenging operation on the woman who was on ventilator and was undergoing treatment for Covid-19 related complications.

The nine-month pregnant woman Jayalakshmi was admitted to the hospital on June 2 and later moved to the ICU for ventilator treatment. "We couldn't save the mother after delivering the baby. The baby is healthy but unfortunately, the mother Jayalakshmi died with a severe lung infection due to Covid," doctors at the hospital said.

State health minister and deputy chief minister Alla Nani in a press note expressed his condolences to the family members of Jayalakshmi. He has assured that the state government will help the family of Jayalakshmi in raising the child.