Andhra government removes names of YSR, Jagan from state welfare schemes

The Telugu Desam Party-led government, headed by chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu, began renaming the welfare schemes carrying the name of YSR Congress Party president and former chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, besides dropping his picture and his party colours from all documents and certificates, within a week of coming to power in Andhra Pradesh. (PTI)

On Tuesday, state social welfare department secretary K Harsha Vardhan issued orders renaming as many as six welfare schemes by removing the prefixes – Jagananna and his father, the late YSR.

Accordingly, Jagananna Vidya Deevena has been renamed as the Post Matric Scholarship (Refundable Tuition Fee) and Jagananna Vasathi Deevena as Post Matric Scholarships (Maintenance Fee).

Similarly, the government renamed Jagananna Videshi Vidya Deevena to Ambedkar Overseas Vidya Nidhi, while Jagananna Civil Services Protasahakam has been changed as Incentives for Civil Services Exams scheme.

On the other hand, the YSR Kalyana Masthu has been renamed as the Chandranna Pelli Kanuka. Another scheme, the YSR Vidyonnathi has been changed to the NTR Vidyonnathi. “More schemes would undergo name changes in the coming days,” a senior official of the social welfare department said.

The government also ordered the removal of blue, white and green colours representing the YSRCP from the official website of the government with immediate effect. It also directed that all pattadar passbooks and beneficiary cards for various schemes and certificates to be issued by the government at the district and block level be reprinted by removing Jagan’s picture and YSRCP colours.

“Only official emblem of the Andhra Pradesh government should be printed on all the government documents, certificates, ration cards and land titles for distribution among beneficiaries of various schemes,” the official quoted above added.

The government has also instructed the revenue department to withdraw around 2 million land title deeds meant for distribution among the beneficiaries, as they had the photograph of Jagan and YSRCP colours on them. The cover page of these books would be reprinted only with the official emblem of the government.